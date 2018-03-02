Log in
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/02/2018 | 12:50am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2018 / 00:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gerrard B.
Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 192,049 stock options granted under a CEO Inducement Award Agreement in conjunction with Mr. Schmid's appointment as president and chief executive officer, outside of the terms of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-01; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40913  02.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
