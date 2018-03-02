Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.03.2018 / 00:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Gerrard B. Last name(s): Schmid

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: President and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 192,049 stock options granted under a CEO Inducement Award Agreement in conjunction with Mr. Schmid's appointment as president and chief executive officer, outside of the terms of the Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-03-01; UTC-5

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

