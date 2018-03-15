|
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
03/15/2018 | 07:20pm CET
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.03.2018 / 19:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr.
|First name:
|Christopher
|Last name(s):
|Chapman
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|ISIN:
|US2536511031
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance of 39,572 stock options granted under a Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement in connection with the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|5995 Mayfair Road
|44720 North Canton, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
Sales 2018
4 621 M
EBIT 2018
246 M
Net income 2018
-55,2 M
Debt 2018
1 180 M
Yield 2018
2,25%
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
28,48
EV / Sales 2018
0,54x
EV / Sales 2019
0,50x
Capitalization
1 325 M
