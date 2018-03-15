Log in
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC (DBD)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/15/2018 | 07:20pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2018 / 19:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Christopher
Last name(s): Chapman

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 39,572 stock options granted under a Nonqualified Stock Option Agreement in connection with the 2017 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-15; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41243  15.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
