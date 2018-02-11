Digi International : to Showcase Next Generation Products Including the New Digi XBee3 At Embedded World 2018

MUNICH, February 12, 2018 - Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that it will be highlighting its newly launched Digi® XBee3™ series of smart edge IoT modules and modems as well as previewing its Digi ConnectCore® 8X during Embedded World 2018. In addition, Digi will host demonstrations and discussions that exemplify the latest in embedded product and technology advances. Embedded World takes place in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, February 27-March 1, 2018. Digi will be exhibiting its solutions in Hall 3, booth 518.

The Digi XBee3 series of next-generation RF modules are built on an incredibly small micro form factor, and are designed to support IoT innovation at the network edge. Offering a modular approach to IoT connectivity, Digi XBee3 also provides MicroPython programmability and dual-mode radios, with the ability to upgrade via software to Bluetooth LE, enabling wireless design flexibility, cost-effective integration and easily added functionality. The result is innovative IoT solutions that can be more quickly developed, prototyped and mass-produced.

Digi is previewing its Digi ConnectCore 8X System-on-Modules (SOM) and SBCs. Digi is an NXP early access partner, and the extremely small module will utilize the NXP i.MX 8X processor family based on ARM® Cortex®-A35 and Cortex-M4F cores. Development kit availability is currently planned for Q3 of 2018.

'Embedded World is the ideal venue to show these cutting-edge products to professionals of the wider IoT industry,' said Mike Ueland, senior vice president, Digi International. 'In Digi XBee3, we've delivered a module that can provide the intelligence and flexibility needed to power the next generation of IoT applications, and we're excited to demonstrate its capabilities, and those of our other solutions, during this premier global event.'

Product introductions and demonstrations

Digi XBee3 series - The capabilities of the newly launched Digi XBee3 series of smart edge IoT modules and modems will be demonstrated at Digi's booth and at those of select partners. The micro form factor of Digi XBee3 is one-third the size of the original Digi XBee RF module, and at 13mm x 19mm, is one of the industry's smallest MicroPython programmable modules capable of providing RF connectivity for short range and LPWAN applications. Digi XBee3 series is also available in the existing Digi XBee SMT and through-hole form factors. With its reduced size, weight and power consumption, Digi XBee3 is ideal for compact and battery-powered applications, delivering multiple levels of programmability, the capability to deliver intelligence at the network edge, and the ability to switch between a variety of protocols without changing the device.

- The capabilities of the newly launched Digi XBee3 series of smart edge IoT modules and modems will be demonstrated at Digi's booth and at those of select partners. The micro form factor of Digi XBee3 is one-third the size of the original Digi XBee RF module, and at 13mm x 19mm, is one of the industry's smallest MicroPython programmable modules capable of providing RF connectivity for short range and LPWAN applications. Digi XBee3 series is also available in the existing Digi XBee SMT and through-hole form factors. With its reduced size, weight and power consumption, Digi XBee3 is ideal for compact and battery-powered applications, delivering multiple levels of programmability, the capability to deliver intelligence at the network edge, and the ability to switch between a variety of protocols without changing the device. Digi ConnectCore 8X Preview - Digi is previewing the Digi ConnectCore 8X System-on-Modules and SBCs in its booth. Utilizing the patent-pending Digi SMTplus™ form factor, the extremely small module is built on the upcoming NXP i.MX 8X processor family based on ARM® Cortex®-A35 and Cortex-M4F cores, and provides 802.11ac + Bluetooth Smart connectivity, graphics, video, image processing, audio/voice capabilities, as well as Digi TrustFence® security for advanced IoT applications in sectors including medical/healthcare, transportation, building automation, advanced HMI, and industrial. Leveraging Digi's unique IoT expertise, it will deliver an industry-changing connected system solution concept for device manufacturers building edge-intelligent products. Digi has been selected as an early access partner by NXP.

- Digi is previewing the Digi ConnectCore 8X System-on-Modules and SBCs in its booth. Utilizing the patent-pending Digi SMTplus™ form factor, the extremely small module is built on the upcoming NXP i.MX 8X processor family based on ARM® Cortex®-A35 and Cortex-M4F cores, and provides 802.11ac + Bluetooth Smart connectivity, graphics, video, image processing, audio/voice capabilities, as well as Digi TrustFence® security for advanced IoT applications in sectors including medical/healthcare, transportation, building automation, advanced HMI, and industrial. Leveraging Digi's unique IoT expertise, it will deliver an industry-changing connected system solution concept for device manufacturers building edge-intelligent products. Digi has been selected as an early access partner by NXP. Digi XBee3 Cellular HVAC demo - This demonstration will show how the embedded programming capability of Digi XBee3 Cellular modem can act as a smart edge device as well as a wireless modem. The HVAC demo will illustrate how the Digi XBee3 Cellular performs as a local temperature controller and wireless interface and will highlight three key technology aspects crucial to any IoT application utilizing edge intelligence: edge intelligence in the wireless module; autonomous control at the edge; and easy integration with 3 rd party cloud interfaces.

- This demonstration will show how the embedded programming capability of Digi XBee3 Cellular modem can act as a smart edge device as well as a wireless modem. The HVAC demo will illustrate how the Digi XBee3 Cellular performs as a local temperature controller and wireless interface and will highlight three key technology aspects crucial to any IoT application utilizing edge intelligence: edge intelligence in the wireless module; autonomous control at the edge; and easy integration with 3 party cloud interfaces. Natural Disaster Relief Medical Response Center demo - This demo uses Digi ConnectCore 6, Digi ConnectCore 6UL and Digi XBee3 Cellular products to approximate a system that offers emergency and field hospitals the ability to continuously monitor vital signs of patients and raise alerts for rapid response teams as required. It helps to eliminate failure-to-rescue events, enables central monitoring of multiple patients and sites, and allows for the aggregation and analysis of local, regional and global site data to detect patterns, trends and outcomes. The demo consists of three parts: a smart patient node that monitors vital signs including temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate; a smart hospital gateway that receives, processes and forwards data from the nodes to the cloud and EWS while also running a local display UI; and a cloud application, which receives, stores in a database and processes sensor data, EWS and alarm status, and makes data available to respondents before they get to the patient's bedside.

Educational sessions

On Tuesday, February 27, from 9:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m., Mike Rohrmoser, senior director, product marketing at Digi International, will be presenting as part of session 6647 titled, 'Selecting Cellular LPWAN Technology for the IoT.' The session will look at options for choosing the right cellular network for your IoT devices and applications with the introduction of new standards for LTE.

On Wednesday, February 28, from 4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Digi's Alex Gonzales, software engineering manager, will present as part of session 6632, 'Yocto Project Linux as a Platform for Embedded Systems Design,' reviewing why the Yocto Project might be used instead of a standard non-embedded binary distribution such as Debian or Ubuntu.

On Thursday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m., Digi will present a session entitled 'What Are The Necessary Attributes Of Smart IoT Devices?' which will define the key elements of a smart end node. The presentation and discussion takes place at Digi partner Mouser's booth, Hall 3, booth 610.

Co-exhibitors and partner participation

As well as on its own booth, Digi will be exhibiting solutions with its partners throughout the venue, including Digi-Key Electronics (Hall 4A, booth 633), Mouser (Hall 3, booth 610), CODICO (Hall 3, booth 310), Atlantik Elektronik (Hall 3, booth 141), NXP Semiconductors (Hall 4A, booth 220), and Silicon Labs (Hall 4A, booth 128).

In-booth demos ConnectCore for i.MX6UL - The interactive demo will showcase the key features of the rugged ConnectCore for i.MX6UL SOM including Digi TrustFence® security, ultra-low-power operation, sensor integration, cloud connectivity, display integration and user interface capabilities. Digi XBee3 Cellular product demo - This demonstration shows how the embedded programming capability of Digi XBee3 Cellular modem allows it to act as a smart edge device as well as a wireless modem. The HVAC demo will show how the Digi XBee3 Cellular acts as a local temperature controller and wireless interface. Digi XBee3 Cellular HVAC - This interactive demo with Digi partner Silicon Labs will illustrate secure cloud connectivity via Digi XBee3 Cellular reporting temperature data over time from multiple locations.



About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M connectivity products and services. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Note for editors

To arrange an interview or product briefing with a Digi executive during Embedded World 2018, contact Anthony Hildebrand or John Waite at Catalyst For Content using the details below.

Media Contacts:

Europe

Anthony Hildebrand or John Waite

Catalyst For Content

Office: +44 (0) 1753 648140

[email protected], [email protected]

North America

Joseph Rigoli

LEWIS

Office: +1 781-418-2402

[email protected]