Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Digital China Holdings Ltd    0861   BMG2759B1072

DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD (0861)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Digital China : Circulars - First Letter - Election of Means of Receipt and Language(s) of Corporate Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

Dear Shareholder,

25 July 2018

Election of Means of Receipt and Language(s) of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Bye-Laws of Digital China Holdings Limited (the ''Company''), the Company is making available to you certain options for receipt of future corporate communications of the Company (''Corporate Communications''), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. The options are:

  • (1) to access all future Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company atwww.dcholdings.com.hk(the ''Website Version'') only, instead of receiving printed copies and receive a written notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company; OR

  • (2) to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

  • (3) to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

  • (4) to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of the environment by minimizing the use of paper and saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you elect (1) above to receive the Website Version of all Corporate Communications in future. To elect, please mark ''H'' in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the ''Reply Form'') and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar (the ''Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar''), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the Reply Form to the Company. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Reply Form to[email protected].

If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 24 August 2018, you will be deemed, until you serve reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar or by e-mail to[email protected], to have consented to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification letter for the publication of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the election of means of receipt and/or language(s) of future Corporate Communications at any time by giving reasonable notice in writing (not less than five (5) working days) to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar by mail or by email to[email protected]. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications published on the website of the Company, the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will, upon receipt of a written request by mail or by email at[email protected], promptly send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the website of the Company atwww.dcholdings.com.hkand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited atwww.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board Digital China Holdings Limited

GUO Wei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Encl.

* For identification purpose only

First Letter & Reply Form (20180725)

Disclaimer

Digital China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 10:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
12:08pDIGITAL CHINA : Circulars - First Letter - Election of Means of Receipt and Lang..
PU
11:58aDIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Election of Means of Receipt and Lan..
PU
07/13DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Estimated Financial ..
PU
06/29DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Non-execu..
PU
06/28DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information-settlement Plans ..
PU
06/11DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles an..
PU
06/11DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - (1) Poll Results of the Annual Gener..
PU
06/08DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Vice Chairman and Cha..
PU
05/21DIGITAL CHINA : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Share Options
PU
04/27DIGITAL CHINA : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting (or at Any Adjournment ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/2150 Technology Top Dividend Picks By Yield And Gains For April 
2017Digital China Holdings (DCHIF) On Cooperation Between DC Holdings And GZCI - .. 
2017Top Technology Dividend Picks TiVo, Camtek, American And Magic Software Shoot.. 
2017Top Tech Dividend Dogs Xperi, TiVo, PCTEL, & LSI Shoot For Over 20% October G.. 
2017Digital China Holdings Ltd. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 15 629 M
EBIT 2018 317 M
Net income 2018 291 M
Debt 2018 3 131 M
Yield 2018 0,46%
P/E ratio 2018 24,17
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 7 263 M
Chart DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Digital China Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,23  HKD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Guo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yang Lin Vice Chairman
Man Chung Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Ni Independent Non-Executive Director
Yun Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-17.61%926
HP INC9.66%36 945
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE7.73%23 421
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC34.68%16 213
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL40.82%8 081
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-35.38%6 970
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.