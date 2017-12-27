Digital Garage : Has been Selected as an LSO for Scaling Bitcoin to be Held in Tokyo in 2018

Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo. Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG) has been selected as an LSO (Local Support Organization) for Scaling Bitcoin, an international conference, scheduled for 2018 in Tokyo. The conference will bring together Bitcoin developers with members of academia.

The international conference Scaling Bitcoin has been held regularly since 2015 and is intended to address the problems of scalability that exist within the Bitcoin format. It is a large-scale event that pulls together more than 300 engineers and technicians from around the world every year. This allows them to discuss the latest in blockchain technology in an environment that is free from the concerns of business, financial interests, and political calculation.

DG Lab has been an active contributor to the Bitcoin community and has presented its research at Scaling Bitcoin 2017, which was held at Stanford University from November 4-5, 2017. At the close of Scaling Bitcoin 2017, it was announced that Tokyo would be the location for Fall 2018. The academic hosts for the event will be the BASE (Blockchain Academic Synergized Environment) Alliance founded by Keio University's SFC Laboratory and the Tokyo University Institute of Industrial Science, while DG is planned to function as the managing LSO.

Given the large amount of attention the nation has paid to blockchain, DG believes hosting Scaling Bitcoin in Japan will hold great significance. It is a tremendous opportunity for those involved in Japan's blockchain community to extend their field of influence around the world. DG itself has made blockchain a main focus of DG Lab's research and contributes to all aspects of the industry's growth.

【DG Lab】https://www.dglab.com/en/

An open innovation R&D organization jointly established by DG, Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE first section: 2371, HQ: Shibuya-Ku, Tokyo; President: Shonosuke Hata) and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (TSE first section: 8253; HQ: Tokyo; President and CEO: Hiroshi Rinno).



