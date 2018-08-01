Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Digital Garage, Inc.    4819   JP3549070005

DIGITAL GARAGE, INC. (4819)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Digital Garage : and Welby Form a Capital and Business Alliance to Build a Person-Centered Health and Medical Data Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Digital Garage, Inc. (TSE first section: 4819; HQ: Tokyo; Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO: Kaoru Hayashi; DG) and Welby, Inc. (HQ: Tokyo; CEO: Takeru Hiki; Welby) have entered into a capital and business alliance and will launch an aggregation business for health and medical care information (Personal Health Record [PHR]) possessed by individuals. The two companies will jointly develop PHR services utilizing cutting-edge IT technologies, including the blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies under R&D at DG Lab.

DG is developing next-generation technologies via DG Lab, with Blockchain, AI, VR/AR, Security, and BioHealth as its priority fields. As a leading company in PHR services, Welby plans, develops, and operates digital services to support medical treatments for patients with chronic diseases. Through this alliance, DG and Welby are working to evolve PHR services with cutting-edge technologies like blockchain and AI, with the aim of building a person-centered health and medical data platform.

As one facet of this alliance, Joi Ito (DG Board of Directors Member and Co-Founder) will serve as a Welby advisor. 'Blockchain technology will help enhance security in the healthcare field that handles private health data, and I believe it is an optimum technology for managing the data accumulated in PHR. In addition, using AI to analyze extensive PHR data and outcomes in medical settings will be useful in the further development of medical care.' (Joi Ito, DG Board of Directors Member and Co-Founder)

In the past, the Biomedical Project Office and DG Lab's BioHealth team has developed businesses related to this field. Attention is directed at the biotechnology and healthcare fields for solutions that will resolve medical care and caregiving issues in Japan, which is home to a society aging faster than other countries. Inspired by this alliance, DG will accelerate its creation of new businesses and services. It is also launching Open Network Lab BioHealth, an accelerator program to develop start-ups and promote open innovation in the biotechnology and healthcare fields, in September 2018. Through joint development with Welby, DG is also planning to build a PHR platform based on blockchain and AI technologies with a view to service provision, including preventative medicine and health points. In the future, PHR will be linked with local governments, national and health insurance, medical institutions, care business operators, pharmacies, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and health-related business operators to build a person-centered health and medical data platform. In addition to medical care and caregiving, DG will also build services and infrastructure for chronic diseases and preventative medicine with the aim of making biotechnology and healthcare-related businesses into a new mainstay businesses, starting with this capital and business alliance with Welby.

''Biotechnology' and 'Healthcare' are vital keywords in creating new businesses leveraging blockchain and AI. As a leading Japanese company in the PHR field, Welby is already implementing usage in medical settings and initiatives with pharmaceutical companies. Based on these accomplishments, we believe Welby is a prominent partner in the healthcare field. I hope the DG Group's biotechnology and healthcare businesses will aid in the development of medical care in Japan, Asia, and across the world.' (Kaoru Hayashi, DG Representative Director, President Executive Officer and Group CEO)

'Users are most concerned about strengthening PHR service security. By utilizing DG's blockchain technology, I believe we can offer stronger security and promote the usage of PHR. This alliance with DG and Joi Ito's appointment as an advisor are opportunities to further accelerate this business. I am confident that new PHR value, stemming from this initiative by two companies, will support patients with illnesses and medical treatments by health personnel.' (Takeru Hiki, Welby CEO)

【About PHR】
Short for 'Personal Health Record.' A system used by individuals to collect, save, and utilize their own health information.

【About DG Lab】https://www.dglab.com/en/
An open innovation R&D organization jointly established and operated by DG, Kakaku.com, Inc. (TSE first section:
2371, HQ: Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Shonosuke Hata) and Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (TSE first section: 8253; HQ: Tokyo; President and CEO: Hiroshi Rinno).

【About Welby, Inc.】https://welby.jp/en/
Welby is a leading company that launched its personal health record (PHR) services in 2011. It plans, develops, and operates digital services to support medical treatments for patients with various chronic diseases. Welby My Karte, one of its PHR services, is a smartphone app to help patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, and other lifestyle diseases manage their information including blood sugar level and blood pressure. It also jointly plans many PHR services that are operated by Welby with leading pharmaceutical companies. Welby provides PHR services in a wide range of fields including lifestyle diseases, oncology, central nervous system, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases. Utilizing PHR service results in various disease fields as well as ID/DB infrastructure, Welby works with partner companies on consultations for creating evidence using PHR/PRO for clinical research, the development and operation of PHR/PRO collection systems, and equipment operation support. With its vision to 'Empower the Patients,' Welby will keep leading Japanese PHR services for patient-focused medical care.

PDF Download

Disclaimer

Digital Garage Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 02:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
04:08aDIGITAL GARAGE : and Welby Form a Capital and Business Alliance to Build a Perso..
PU
07/20DIGITAL GARAGE : and Tokyo Tanshi to Establish a JV for Blockchain Financial Ser..
PU
05/23DIGITAL GARAGE : Launches "Open Network Lab BioHealth", an Accelerator Program S..
PU
05/17DIGITAL GARAGE : Launches One-Stop Marketing and Fulfillment Solution for Online..
PU
05/11DIGITAL GARAGE : CEO Comment Volume 65 "FYE March 2018 Financial Report Summary"
PU
04/27DIGITAL GARAGE : DG Lab to Host THE NEW CONTEXT CONFERENCE 2018 TOKYO on the The..
PU
04/20DIGITAL GARAGE : and The Hokkaido Shimbun Press Launch "Open Network Lab HOKKAID..
PU
03/28DIGITAL GARAGE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/16DIGITAL GARAGE : Students to get advice from Google digital team
AQ
03/13PATHWAY TO DIGITAL WORKSHOP : MAN Truck & Bus and Solera enter partnership
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/21BLOCKCHAIN ETFS : Why You Should Consider BLOK Before All Others 
01/24BLCN ETF : The Deep Dive 
01/19'BLOCKCHAIN' ETFS : A Deep Dive Into BLCN And BLOK 
01/18Meet the names in the Amplify blockchain ETF 
2017DIGITAL GARAGE INC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 31 867 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 6 633 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,68%
P/E ratio 2019 30,63
P/E ratio 2020 23,97
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,57x
Capitalization 211 B
Chart DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Digital Garage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4 600  JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kaoru Hayashi President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Fujiwara Independent Outside Director
Yasuyuki Rokuyata Director & Executive Vice President
Makoto Soda Director & Senior Executive Officer
Joichi Ito Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGITAL GARAGE, INC.40.94%1 901
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.17%134 675
ACCENTURE4.13%111 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES43.98%109 545
VMWARE, INC.15.24%61 347
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING14.59%61 338
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.