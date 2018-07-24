Digiworld : DGW REPORTS 70% GROWTH IN H1

A Mi store in Viet Nam. Mi is a brand distributed by DigiWorld.

Revenues were up 70 per cent in the first half of this year, electronics distributor and retailer Digiworld Corporation (DGW) has reported.

Net profit was VND42 billion ($1.8 million), a 44 per cent year-on-year rise, on VND2.64 trillion (US$115 million) in revenues, it said.

DGW attributed the strong performance to the mobile phone and office supplies businesses, where its sales surged by 360 per cent and 53 per cent.

The second quarter was its best ever with revenues rising by 74 per cent year-on-year to VND1.4 trillion ($61.4 million) and profits by 11 per cent to VND23 billion ($1 million).

DGW, established in 1997, is a leading market expansion services provider and authorised distributor of more than 30 global technology brands.

It has 6,000 points of sales around the country with the main products being mobile phones, tablets, office supplies, healthcare products, and fast-moving consumer goods.- VNS

'bizhub.vn'