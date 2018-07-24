Digiworld : DGW REPORTS 70% GROWTH IN H1

Log in
DIGIWORLD CORP (DGW)
07/24/2018

A Mi store in Viet Nam. Mi is a brand distributed by DigiWorld.

Revenues were up 70 per cent in the first half of this year, electronics distributor and retailer Digiworld Corporation (DGW) has reported.

Net profit was VND42 billion ($1.8 million), a 44 per cent year-on-year rise, on VND2.64 trillion (US$115 million) in revenues, it said.

DGW attributed the strong performance to the mobile phone and office supplies businesses, where its sales surged by 360 per cent and 53 per cent.

The second quarter was its best ever with revenues rising by 74 per cent year-on-year to VND1.4 trillion ($61.4 million) and profits by 11 per cent to VND23 billion ($1 million).

DGW, established in 1997, is a leading market expansion services provider and authorised distributor of more than 30 global technology brands.

It has 6,000 points of sales around the country with the main products being mobile phones, tablets, office supplies, healthcare products, and fast-moving consumer goods.- VNS

'bizhub.vn'

Disclaimer

Digiworld Corp. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 04:12:01 UTC
Financials (VND)
Sales 2018 5 108 B
EBIT 2018 127 B
Net income 2018 96 750 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,66
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 970 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Viet Hong Doan Chairman & General Director
Trang Hong To Director & Deputy General Director
Phuong Kien Dang Director & Deputy General Director
Quan Anh Doan Director
Minh Bao Tran Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIGIWORLD CORP39
BEST BUY COMPANY11.58%21 787
TECH DATA CORP-12.57%3 305
AARON'S, INC.15.08%3 279
BIC CAMERA INC.4.85%2 977
CECONOMY-44.77%2 952
