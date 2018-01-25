Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.    DCOM

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 08:05pm CET

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on February 13, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of February 6, 2018.  This dividend is the 83rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by the Company.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.44 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2017, and is the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “bank”). The bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has 28 branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Nassau and Suffolk County, New York. More information on the Company and the bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Leslie Veluswamy, Senior Vice President and Director of Financial Reporting, 718-782-6200, extension 5204.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES,
08:05p Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
01/22DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. : annual earnings release
01/12 Dime Community Bank Announces the Continued Expansion of the Business Banking..
01/10 Dime Community Bank Announces the Appointment of New Chief Risk Officer
01/09 Dime Community Bancshares to Release Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings and Host Co..
01/05 Dime Community Bank Putting Tax Savings Back Into the Economy
01/02 Dime Community Bancshares Appoints Kevin Stein to its Board of Directors
2017 DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
2017 DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
2017 Dime Community Completes $280 Million Securitization of Multifamily Loans
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Bank Investors Bidding Up High Tax Banks Over The Past 2 Days
2017 Pearls Of Wisdom - The Best Shareholder Letters Nobody Is Reading
2017 Dime Community Bancshares beats by $0.03, misses on revenue
2017 Dime Community Bancshares declares $0.14 dividend
2017 Dime Community Bancshares offers to sell up to $250M of mixed securities
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 153 M
EBIT 2017 81,0 M
Net income 2017 50,7 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 2,60%
P/E ratio 2017 15,90
P/E ratio 2018 13,73
Capi. / Sales 2017 5,25x
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,97x
Capitalization 805 M
Chart DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES,
Duration : Period :
Dime Community Bancshares, Technical Analysis Chart | DCOM | US2539221083 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. Mahon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent F. Palagiano Chairman
Robert S. Volino Senior EVP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
James L. Rizzo Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Timothy Lenhoff Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.4.06%816
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD18.28%224 258
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 026
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP0.21%67 727
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD3.86%62 551
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK7.78%59 238
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.