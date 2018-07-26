Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.    DCOM

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. (DCOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 08:31pm CEST

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on August 15, 2018, to all stockholders of record as of August 8, 2018.  This dividend is the 85th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by the Company.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.33 billion in consolidated assets as of March 31, 2018 and is the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. More information on the Company and the Bank can be found on Dime's website at www.dime.com.

Contact: Avinash Reddy, Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Treasurer, 718-782-6200, extension 5909.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES,
08:31pDime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
07/06Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earning and Host Second Quarter 2018 Ear..
GL
05/29DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/24DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/24DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. (NAS : DCOM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
05/15DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
05/07DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC (NASDA : DCOM) will pay $0.14 dividend
AQ
05/07DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/26Dime Community Bancshares' (DCOM) CEO Ken Mahon on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
04/26Dime Community Bancshares beats by $0.04, beats on net interest income 
04/26Dime Community Bancshares declares $0.14 dividend 
01/26FINANCIAL - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (1/26/2018) 
01/25Dime Community' (DCOM) CEO Ken Mahon on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 149 M
EBIT 2018 72,0 M
Net income 2018 54,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 13,57
P/E ratio 2019 13,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,08x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,94x
Capitalization 757 M
Chart DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 20,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth J. Mahon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincent F. Palagiano Chairman
Robert S. Volino Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
James L. Rizzo Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Michael Philip Devine Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.-3.82%757
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-5.48%186 617
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%86 059
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP1.67%62 480
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.29%54 061
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-20.41%43 406
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.