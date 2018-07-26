Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports 207% Linked Quarter Increase in Business Banking Originations

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime” or “its”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, or $0.33 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $14.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, or $0.39 per diluted common share, and net income of $12.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, or $0.32 per diluted common share. The linked quarter decline in EPS was attributable to the absence of gains from sales of securities in the current quarter compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter, a reduction in prepayment related fee income to $1.6 million in the current quarter compared to $2.3 million in the prior quarter, and a $97.4 million linked quarter reduction in average earning-assets due to increased payoffs in the multifamily loan portfolio as the Company continues to focus on re-mixing the loan portfolio via its team-based Business Banking division buildout.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2018 included:

Robust Business Banking division loan originations of $142.5 million in the second quarter, a 207% increase versus the first quarter of 2018;

New Business Banking loan originations for the second quarter were at significantly higher rates than the overall loan portfolio; the weighted average rate (“WAR”) on new Business Banking real estate originations was 4.81% and the WAR on new C&I originations was 5.72 % for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the total real estate and C&I loan portfolio WAR of 3.66% at June 30, 2018;

Strong growth in checking account balances; on a year-over-year basis, the sum of average non-interest bearing checking account balances and average interest-bearing checking account balances increased by 11% to $462.4 million for the current quarter;

Loan-to-deposit ratio declined to 124% at June 30, 2018, versus 133% at June 30, 2017;

Consolidated Company commercial real estate (“CRE”) concentration ratio declined to 714.6% at June 30, 2018;

Newly formed Residential Lending group, led by industry veteran Nancy Tomich, commenced accepting residential loan applications in June 2018; the first loan closing is expected to take place in early August;

Nonperforming assets and loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status declined to $6.4 million at June 30, 2018, and represented only 0.10% of total assets at that date;

Reported book value per share and tangible book value per share (which consists of common equity less goodwill, divided by number of shares outstanding) (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release) grew to $16.37 and $14.89, respectively, at June 30, 2018; and

Successfully completed conversion of core systems in June 2018.

Kenneth J. Mahon, President and CEO of the Company, stated “The strong growth that we experienced in our Business Banking division gives us a great deal of confidence in achieving our full year 2018 portfolio growth targets for this business. The Business Banking division ended the second quarter with approximately $66 million of low-cost relationship-based checking and leasehold deposits at an average cost of approximately 2 basis points, compared to approximately $48 million of checking and leasehold deposits at an average cost of approximately 1 basis point for the first quarter.”

Mr. Mahon concluded, “I want to thank all of Dime’s employees for their dedication and hard work towards successfully completing our core systems conversion. The transition to our new core platform is a key building block in our journey towards becoming a successful community commercial bank.”

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2018 was $36.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million (5.0%) from the first quarter of 2018 and a decrease of $1.9 million (5.0%) over the second quarter of 2017. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.39% during the second quarter of 2018, compared to 2.47% in the first quarter of 2018, and 2.57% during the second quarter of 2017. The linked quarter decrease in NIM was due to a 10 basis point increase in the average cost of funds and a $0.7 million linked quarter reduction in income related to loan prepayment activity. Net interest margin, excluding income related to prepayment activity decreased by 4 basis points versus the first quarter of 2018. This compares to a 9 basis point decline when comparing the first quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Average interest-earning assets were $6.05 billion for the second quarter of 2018; a 6.3% (annualized) decrease from $6.15 billion for the first quarter of 2018, and a 2.2% increase from $5.92 billion for the second quarter of 2017. The linked quarter decline in average interest-earnings assets was primarily driven by a decline in real estate loans, as the volume of loan payoffs exceeded new originations.

Average securities and other short-term investments were $596.6 million for the second quarter of 2018, a 20.4% (annualized) increase from $567.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, and a 415.4% increase from $115.8 million for the second quarter of 2017.

For the second quarter of 2018, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.57%, a decrease of 1 basis point compared with the first quarter of 2018, and an increase of 3 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2017. The average cost of funds (which includes Federal Home Loan Bank advances) was 1.40% for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 10 basis points versus the first quarter of 2018, and an increase of 26 basis points versus the second quarter of 2017.

Loans

The real estate loan portfolio declined by $129.6 million (9.7% annualized) during the second quarter of 2018 due primarily to increased loan payoffs versus the first quarter of 2018. Real estate loan originations were $122.9 million during the second quarter of 2018, at a weighted average interest rate of 4.82%, compared to $75.0 million of originations for the prior quarter, at a weighted average interest rate of 4.17%. Real estate loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $253.2 million, or 19.2% (annualized) of the portfolio balance, at an average rate of 3.73%. The annualized loan payoff rate of 19.2% for the second quarter of 2018 was higher than both the first quarter of 2018 (13.6%) and the second quarter of 2017 (10.5%) due to higher prepayment volume. The increase in real estate loan payoffs during the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to 1 large relationship that paid off totaling approximately $53.5 million. Average real estate loans were $5.31 billion in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $127.6 million (9.4% annualized) from the first quarter of 2018, and a decrease of $451.7 million (7.8%) from the second quarter of 2017.

Included in total real estate loan originations during the second quarter of 2018 were $74.2 million of originations from the Business Banking division at a weighted average rate of 4.81%, compared to $21.2 million of originations at a weighted average rate of 4.21% during the first quarter of 2018.

Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loan originations were $68.3 million during the second quarter of 2018, at a weighted average rate of 5.72%, compared to $25.3 million at a weighted average rate of 4.81% during the first quarter of 2018. Total C&I loan balances were $172.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018, compared to $145.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018. C&I loan amortization and satisfactions totaled $40.5 million due in part to a $22.0 million loan that originated and paid-off during the second quarter, resulting in additional prepayment fee income of $0.2 million.

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

The Company continues to focus on growing relationship-based deposits sourced from its retail branches and Business Banking division. Mr. Mahon commented, “A key part of our business model transformation is the generation of low cost deposits, and this was validated by the 11% year-over-year growth in average total checking accounts.”

The average cost of total deposits increased 9 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 1.09% as the Bank increased rates on selective money market and certificates of deposit products in light of increased competition. Overall, total deposits decreased by $71.0 million during the second quarter of 2018 from the linked quarter. Mr. Mahon continued, “Total deposits declined in the second quarter primarily due to $115 million of net outflows from our DimeDirect internet channel. Competition in the online space is not expected to abate in the near term, especially given the recent entry of several large national banks. Our focus remains on generating core business deposits, and as such our posted online rates now lag other banks by a significant margin. As mentioned previously, we intend to manage the balance sheet and the loan-to-deposit ratio with the goal of keeping deposit betas as low as possible.”

The loan-to-deposit ratio was 124.0% at June 30, 2018, compared to 124.3% at March 31, 2018 and 133.0% at June 30, 2017.

Total borrowings increased slightly by $33.3 million during the second quarter of 2018 as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Mr. Mahon commented: “Given rising interest rates over the course of the past year we made a conscious decision to extend durations on our borrowings portfolio. At June 30, 2018, only 23% of our $1 billion borrowing portfolio consists of bullet advances that have a remaining term of less than a year, compared to 47% of the $945 million borrowing portfolio from the year-ago period.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $2.2 million during the second quarter of 2018, which was $1.0 million lower compared to the first quarter of 2018, and an increase of $0.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2017. The linked quarter decrease in non-interest income was primarily the result of $1.4 million of gains during the first quarter of 2018 from the sale of securities that the Bank had retained from its Freddie Mac sponsored Q-deal securitization, offset by $0.4 million of increased loan fees during the second quarter of 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $20.8 million during the second quarter of 2018, $21.7 million during the first quarter of 2018, and $19.5 million during the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase in non-interest expense was primarily the result of a $1.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits.

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.33% during the second quarter of 2018, lower than 1.36% during the first quarter of 2018, and higher than 1.27% during the second quarter of 2017.

The efficiency ratio was 54.4% during the second quarter of 2018, 54.6% during the first quarter of 2018, and higher than the 49.0% during the second quarter of 2017.

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 increased slightly to 25.0% during the second quarter of 2018.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at June 30, 2018 were $1.6 million, or 0.03% of total loans, a decrease from $1.7 million, or 0.03% of total loans, at March 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.39% of total loans at both June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2018. At June 30, 2018, non-performing assets represented 1.1% of the sum of tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses and reserve for contingent liabilities (this non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principle (“GAAP”) statistic is otherwise known as the "Texas Ratio") (see “Problem Assets as a Percentage of Tangible Capital and Reserves” table and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” table at the end of this news release), which is lower than the ratio of 2.7% at March 31, 2018. A loan loss provision of $1.1 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2018, compared to a loan loss provision of $0.2 million during the first quarter of 2018, and a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million during the second quarter of 2017. The provision during the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to charge-offs on two relationships that were previously on non-accrual status and also growth in the overall C&I loan portfolio.

Capital Management

The Company’s consolidated Tier 1 capital to average assets (“leverage ratio”), which was 9.09% at June 30, 2018, was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements.

The bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements inclusive of conservation buffer amounts. At June 30, 2018, the bank’s leverage ratio was 9.94%, while Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratios were 13.09% and 13.55%, respectively. Mr. Mahon commented, “Our capital levels are very strong and we expect that our business model transformation will result in the CRE concentration ratio, which was 714.6% at June 30, 2018 on a consolidated basis, continuing to trend down over time.”

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.33 exceeded the quarterly $0.14 cash dividend per share by 136% during the second quarter of 2018, equating to a 42.4% dividend payout ratio.

Book value per share was $16.37 and tangible book value per share (common equity less goodwill divided by number of shares outstanding) (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release) was $14.89 at June 30, 2018.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Dollars in thousands except share amounts) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $150,992 $188,826 $169,455 Mortgage-backed securities available for sale 414,938 354,410 351,384 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 6,368 6,433 - Investment securities available for sale 5,078 - 4,006 Trading securities - - 2,715 Real Estate Loans: One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 60,159 62,596 63,095 Multifamily residential and residential mixed use (1)(2) 4,106,094 4,280,951 4,381,180 Commercial real estate 1,053,582 1,007,595 1,010,603 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 10,526 9,413 9,189 Total real estate loans 5,230,361 5,360,555 5,464,067 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 172,522 145,818 136,671 Other loans 1,477 1,053 1,379 Allowance for loan losses (20,984 ) (21,204 ) (21,033 ) Total loans, net 5,383,376 5,486,222 5,581,084 Premises and fixed assets, net 25,340 25,276 24,326 Loans held for sale 430 - - Federal Home Loan Bank of New York capital stock 53,874 52,514 59,696 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 109,977 109,257 108,545 Goodwill 55,638 55,638 55,638 Other assets 47,164 47,341 46,611 TOTAL ASSETS $6,253,175 $6,325,917 $6,403,460 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Non-interest bearing checking $356,626 $325,071 $307,746 Interest-bearing checking 121,060 124,527 124,283 Savings 349,790 357,152 362,092 Money Market 2,280,915 2,399,200 2,517,439 Sub-total 3,108,391 3,205,950 3,311,560 Certificates of deposit 1,251,002 1,224,491 1,091,887 Total Due to Depositors 4,359,393 4,430,441 4,403,447 Escrow and other deposits 89,302 131,953 82,168 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances 1,043,650 1,010,400 1,170,000 Subordinated Notes Payable, net 113,686 113,649 113,612 Other liabilities 31,612 31,517 35,666 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,637,643 5,717,960 5,804,893 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock ($0.01 par, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 53,690,825 shares and 53,624,453 shares issued at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively, and 37,591,261 shares and 37,419,070 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 537 537 536 Additional paid-in capital 278,194 277,070 276,730 Retained earnings 551,818 544,762 535,130 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of deferred taxes (4,578 ) (4,037 ) (3,641 ) Unearned Restricted Stock Award common stock (4,821 ) (3,855 ) (2,894 ) Common stock held by the Benefit Maintenance Plan (2,148 ) (2,196 ) (2,736 ) Treasury stock (16,099,564 shares and 16,205,383 shares at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) (203,470 ) (204,324 ) (204,558 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 615,532 607,957 598,567 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $6,253,175 $6,325,917 $6,403,460 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Loans secured by real estate $47,828 $49,575 $51,137 $97,403 $101,612 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,156 1,656 474 3,812 515 Other loans 18 19 18 37 36 Mortgage-backed securities 2,406 2,257 14 4,663 28 Investment securities 49 15 164 64 354 Other short-term investments 1,547 1,511 611 3,058 1,328 Total interest income 54,004 55,033 52,418 109,037 103,873 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 11,988 10,751 9,509 22,739 19,016 Borrowed funds 5,882 6,267 4,856 12,149 9,317 Total interest expense 17,870 17,018 14,365 34,888 28,333 Net interest income 36,134 38,015 38,053 74,149 75,540 Provision for loan losses 1,113 193 1,047 1,306 1,497 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,021 37,822 37,006 72,843 74,043 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 1,299 911 919 2,210 1,713 Mortgage banking income, net 102 111 65 213 81 Gain (loss) on equity and trading securities 19 (4 ) 59 15 134 Gain on sale of securities and other assets - 1,370 - 1,370 - Gain on sale of loans 35 90 - 125 - Income from BOLI 720 712 551 1,432 1,096 Other 62 54 153 116 501 Total non-interest income 2,237 3,244 1,747 5,481 3,525 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,884 11,177 8,960 22,061 18,984 Stock benefit plan compensation expense 407 388 381 795 677 Occupancy and equipment 3,697 3,872 3,500 7,569 7,128 Data processing costs 1,797 1,754 1,503 3,551 3,110 Marketing 146 1,047 1,466 1,193 2,932 Federal deposit insurance premiums 474 665 712 1,139 1,367 Other 3,422 2,831 2,947 6,253 6,040 Total non-interest expense 20,827 21,734 19,469 42,561 40,238 Income before taxes 16,431 19,332 19,284 35,763 37,330 Income tax expense 4,110 4,587 7,295 8,697 14,184 Net Income $12,321 $14,745 $11,989 $27,066 $23,146 Earnings per Share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.32 $ 0.72 $ 0.61 Average common shares outstanding for Diluted EPS 37,515,373 37,464,725 37,635,798 37,496,982 37,590,198





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $0.33 $0.39 $0.32 $0.72 $0.61 Cash dividends paid per share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.28 Book value per share 16.37 16.22 15.41 16.37 15.41 Tangible book value per share (1) 14.89 14.73 13.93 14.89 13.93 Dividend payout ratio 42.42% 35.90% 43.75% 38.89% 45.90% Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.79% 0.93% 0.78% 0.86% 0.76% Return on average common equity 8.06% 9.77% 8.32% 8.91% 8.08% Return on average tangible common equity (1) 8.87% 10.76% 9.20% 9.81% 8.94% Net interest spread 2.17% 2.28% 2.40% 2.23% 2.40% Net interest margin 2.39% 2.47% 2.57% 2.43% 2.57% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 117.93% 115.84% 117.18% 116.87% 116.77% Non-interest expense to average assets 1.33% 1.36% 1.27% 1.35% 1.32% Efficiency ratio 54.35% 54.60% 48.99% 54.48% 50.98% Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period 123.97% 124.31% 133.01% 123.97% 133.01% Effective tax rate 25.01% 23.73% 37.83% 24.32% 38.00% Average Balance Data: Average assets $6,265,128 $6,369,310 $6,128,378 $6,317,219 $6,077,646 Average interest-earning assets 6,047,600 6,145,013 5,918,173 6,096,307 5,871,241 Average loans 5,450,973 5,577,309 5,802,417 5,514,141 5,746,758 Average deposits 4,395,589 4,378,117 4,476,004 4,386,853 4,480,757 Average common equity 611,477 603,555 576,689 607,516 573,206 Average tangible common equity (1) 555,840 547,917 521,051 551,879 517,568 Asset Quality Summary: Non-performing loans (excluding loans held for sale) $1,554 $1,719 $3,374 $1,554 $3,374 Non-performing assets (2) 1,554 1,719 4,661 1,554 $4,661 Net charge-offs 1,333 22 16 1,355 48 Non-performing loans/ Total loans 0.03% 0.03% 0.06% 0.03% 0.06% Non-performing assets/ Total assets 0.02% 0.03% 0.07% 0.02% 0.07% Allowance for loan loss/ Total loans 0.39% 0.39% 0.37% 0.39% 0.37% Allowance for loan loss/ Non-performing loans 1350.32% 1233.51% 651.60% 1350.32% 651.60% Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days at period end $745 $2,947 $1,872 $745 $1,872 Capital Ratios - Consolidated: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.03% 8.81% 8.46% 9.03% 8.46% Tier 1 common equity ratio 11.96 11.87 10.78 11.96 10.78 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.96 11.87 12.17 11.96 12.17 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.85 14.79 14.96 14.85 14.96 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.09 8.79 9.86 9.09 9.86 Capital Ratios - Bank Only: Tier 1 common equity ratio 13.09% 12.97% 11.44% 13.09% 11.44% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.09 12.97 11.44 13.09 11.44 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.55 13.43 11.88 13.55 11.88 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.94 9.59 9.25 9.94 9.25 (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets. Average balances are calculated using the ending balance for months during the period indicated. (2) Amount comprised of total non-accrual loans and the recorded balance of pooled bank trust preferred security investments that were deemed to meet the criteria of a non-performing asset, if applicable.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Real estate loans $5,307,712 $47,828 3.60% $5,435,400 $49,575 3.65% $5,759,565 $51,137 3.55% Commercial and industrial loans 142,224 2,156 6.06 140,720 1,656 4.71 41,776 474 4.54 Other loans 1,037 18 6.94 1,189 19 6.39 1,076 18 6.69 Mortgage-backed securities 389,373 2,406 2.47 351,196 2,257 2.57 3,460 14 1.62 Investment securities 10,243 49 1.91 6,492 15 0.92 16,970 164 3.87 Other short-term investments 197,011 1,547 3.14 210,016 1,511 2.88 95,326 611 2.56 Total interest-earning assets 6,047,600 54,004 3.57% 6,145,013 55,033 3.58% 5,918,173 $52,418 3.54% Non-interest-earning assets 217,528 224,297 210,205 Total assets $6,265,128 $6,369,310 $6,128,378 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $126,507 $57 0.18% $124,440 $54 0.18% $114,257 $65 0.23% Money market accounts 2,351,935 6,893 1.18 2,432,242 6,318 1.05 2,767,455 6,139 0.89 Savings accounts 354,441 55 0.06 359,638 59 0.07 367,995 46 0.05 Certificates of deposit 1,226,812 4,983 1.63 1,151,146 4,320 1.52 925,535 3,259 1.41 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,059,695 11,988 1.18 4,067,466 10,751 1.07 4,175,242 9,509 0.91 Borrowed Funds 1,068,583 5,882 2.21 1,237,094 6,267 2.05 875,057 4,856 2.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,128,278 17,870 1.40% 5,304,560 17,018 1.30% 5,050,299 $14,365 1.14% Non-interest-bearing checking accounts 335,894 310,651 300,762 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 189,479 150,544 200,628 Total liabilities 5,653,651 5,765,755 5,551,689 Stockholders' equity 611,477 603,555 576,689 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,265,128 $6,369,310 $6,128,378 Net interest income $36,134 $38,015 $38,053 Net interest spread 2.17% 2.28% 2.40% Net interest-earning assets $919,322 $840,453 $867,874 Net interest margin 2.39% 2.47% 2.57% Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 117.93% 115.84% 117.18% Deposits (including non-interest bearing checking accounts) $4,395,589 $11,988 1.09% $4,378,117 $10,751 1.00% $4,476,004 $9,509 0.85%





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF LOAN COMPOSITION AND WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATES ("WAR") (1) (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, 2018 At March 31, 2018 At December 31, 2017 Balance WAR Balance WAR Balance WAR Loan balances at period end: One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $60,159 4.42% $62,596 4.36% $63,095 4.33% Multifamily residential and residential mixed use (2)(3) 4,106,094 3.49 4,280,951 3.42 4,381,180 3.40 Commercial and commercial mixed use real estate 1,053,582 3.85 1,007,595 3.95 1,010,603 3.95 Acquisition, development, and construction ("ADC") 10,526 6.02 9,413 5.84 9,189 5.59 Total real estate loans 5,230,361 3.61 5,360,555 3.53 5,464,067 3.51 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 172,522 5.30% 145,818 4.99% $136,671 4.82% (1) Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, divided by the total amount of loans in the category. (2) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs") (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Non-Performing Loans One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment $306 $449 $436 Commercial real estate 1,158 - 93 Commercial mixed use real estate (2) 89 90 - C&I - 1,179 - Other 1 1 4 Total Non-Performing Loans (3) $ 1,554 $ 1,719 $ 533 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 1,554 $ 1,719 $ 533 Performing Loans One- to four-family and cooperative/condominium apartment $18 $20 $22 Multifamily residential and mixed use residential real estate (1)(2) 597 604 619 Mixed use commercial real estate (2) 4,130 4,152 4,174 Commercial real estate - 3,279 3,296 Total Performing TDRs $ 4,745 $ 8,055 $ 8,111 (1) Includes loans underlying cooperatives. (2) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio. (3) There were no non-accruing TDRs for the periods indicated. PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE CAPITAL AND RESERVES (TEXAS RATIO) (Dollars in thousands) At June 30, At March 31, At December 31, 2018 2018 2017 Total Non-Performing Assets $1,554 $1,719 $533 Loans 90 days or more past due on accrual status (5) 4,873 13,816 19,935 TOTAL PROBLEM ASSETS $6,427 $15,535 $20,468 Tangible common equity (6) $559,894 $552,319 $542,929 Allowance for loan losses and reserves for contingent liabilities 21,009 21,229 21,058 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PLUS RESERVES $580,903 $573,548 $608,680 TEXAS RATIO (PROBLEM ASSETS AS A PERCENTAGE OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY AND RESERVES) 1.1% 2.7% 3.4% (5) These loans were, as of the respective dates indicated, expected to be either satisfied, made current or re-financed within the following twelve months, and were not expected to result in any loss of contractual principal or interest. These loans are not included in non-performing loans. (6) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table for reconciliation of tangible common equity and tangible assets.



