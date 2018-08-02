Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dine Brands Global Inc    DIN

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC (DIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dine Brands Global : The STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA™ will be Taking Over Your Applebee's for the Month of August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 02:45pm CEST

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America, just when you thought the country's most popular drink offer couldn't get any better, Applebee's® Grill + Bar is introducing the new STRAWBERRY DOLLARITATM! That's right! The restaurant that introduced the original $1 Margarita, is now bringing the $1 STRAWBERRY Margarita to the summer of fun at Applebee's.

'It's crazy to think that our most popular drink could get any better, but with the addition of strawberry, our guests are going to love how good this DOLLARITA tastes,' said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. 'The STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA is the perfect way to cool down on those hot August days and enjoy the final days of summer.'

Throughout August, the STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA, made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix, served on the rocks, is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee's locations. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on this and other limited time offers from Applebee's, visit Applebee's online.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2018, there are 1,883 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-strawberry-dollarita-will-be-taking-over-your-applebees-for-the-month-of-august-300690720.html

SOURCE Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Current Marketing for Applebee's, Mackenzie Woods / 312.929.0518, [email protected]; Applebee's, Melissa Hariri / 818.637.3197, [email protected]

Disclaimer

DineEquity Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 12:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
02:45pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : The STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA™ will be Taking Over Your Ap..
PU
01:32pDINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Long-Term Deb..
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Long-Te..
PR
08/01DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/20DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : New ihop restaurant will celebrate grand opening in bangkok..
AQ
07/20DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : New ihop® restaurant will celebrate grand opening in bangko..
PU
07/18DINE BRANDS GLOBAL : IHOP Restaurants Teams With DoorDash to Launch Delivery Fro..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) CEO Stephen Joyce on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
08/01Dine Brands hints at new initiatives 
08/01Dine Brands Global to refinance its existing long-term debt through a securit.. 
08/01Dine Brands Global beats by $0.05, misses on revenue 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 736 M
EBIT 2018 184 M
Net income 2018 82,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 15,51
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 1 267 M
Chart DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
Dine Brands Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 93,5 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Joyce Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard J. Dahl Chairman
Thomas Song Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Butler Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry Alan Kay Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC39.92%1 267
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-9.58%72 298
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.72%34 018
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC7.62%29 779
SODEXO-15.84%16 635
DARDEN RESTAURANTS10.95%13 211
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.