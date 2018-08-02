Dine Brands Global : The STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA™ will be Taking Over Your Applebee's for the Month of August

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America, just when you thought the country's most popular drink offer couldn't get any better, Applebee's® Grill + Bar is introducing the new STRAWBERRY DOLLARITATM! That's right! The restaurant that introduced the original $1 Margarita, is now bringing the $1 STRAWBERRY Margarita to the summer of fun at Applebee's.

'It's crazy to think that our most popular drink could get any better, but with the addition of strawberry, our guests are going to love how good this DOLLARITA tastes,' said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. 'The STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA is the perfect way to cool down on those hot August days and enjoy the final days of summer.'

Throughout August, the STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA, made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix, served on the rocks, is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee's locations. Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on this and other limited time offers from Applebee's, visit Applebee's online.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Applebee's®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their local communities, and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2018, there are 1,883 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

Twitter: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-strawberry-dollarita-will-be-taking-over-your-applebees-for-the-month-of-august-300690720.html

SOURCE Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Current Marketing for Applebee's, Mackenzie Woods / 312.929.0518, [email protected]; Applebee's, Melissa Hariri / 818.637.3197, [email protected]