Diodes Incorporated : Simplify the Driving of Low-Power Lighting with Automotive LED Drivers from Diodes Incorporated

07/26/2018 | 07:10am CEST

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, today extends its family of automotive LED drivers with the BCR4xxUQ series that simplifies the driving of low-power lighting. LED technology is displacing conventional bulbs throughout the car: from external lighting such as side markers, puddle lighting and sill plates, to internal lighting including dome, ambient lights, instrument clusters and button backlighting. The BCR4xxUQ series is designed to meet the needs of all these applications, providing a simple, low-profile and flexible approach to driving low-power LED strings.

Each of the devices in the BCR4xxUQ series can provide a pre-set current output without the need for any external components, or deliver an adjustable constant current between 10mA and 100mA (BCR401UQ, BCR402UQ, BCR405UQ), 200mA (BCR420UQ), or 350mA (BCR421UQ) with ±10% tolerance. All devices in the series are available in both industry-standard SOT26 and low-profile DFN2020 package options. The thinner 0.6mm DFN2020 is designed for edge-lighting applications in which a less-intrusive, lower-height package is required. All devices include negative temperature coefficient, which lowers the LED driver current as the internal temperature rises, thereby protecting and extending the lifetime of the LEDs. In addition, the linear topology used means the devices exhibit virtually no EMI.

With a wide operating voltage range of between 1.4V and 40V and total power dissipation of up to 1.7W, the devices can be used to drive larger strings of LEDs while still providing sufficient protection from transients in a 12V automotive supply system. The BCR421UQ has the advantage that it can be PWM dimmed directly from 3.3V MCU signal with up to 25kHz and a duty cycle of 1%.

Further information is available at www.diodes.com.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor's SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Diodes serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes' products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, function-specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC converters and controllers, DC-DC switching and linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. Diodes also has timing, connectivity, switching, and signal integrity solutions for high-speed signals. Diodes' corporate headquarters and Americas' sales office are located in Plano, Texas and Milpitas, California. Design, marketing, and engineering centers are located in Plano; Milpitas; Taipei, Taiwan; Taoyuan City, Taiwan; Zhubei City, Taiwan; Manchester, England; and Neuhaus, Germany. Diodes' wafer fabrication facility is located in Manchester, with an additional facility located in Shanghai, China. Diodes has assembly and test facilities located in Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu, and Yangzhou, China, as well as in Hong Kong, Neuhaus and Taipei. Additional engineering, sales, warehouse, and logistics offices are located in Taipei; Hong Kong; Manchester; Shanghai; Shenzhen, China; Seongnam-si, South Korea; and Munich, Germany, with support offices throughout the world.

Disclaimer

Diodes Incorporated published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 05:09:08 UTC
