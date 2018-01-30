Diploma : Britain's Diploma appoints Richard Ingram as CEO

British industrial components distributor Diploma Plc (>> Diploma PLC) on Tuesday appointed Richard Ingram as its new chief executive, replacing Bruce Thompson who announced his intention to retire in September last year.

The company, a supplier of components for Formula 1 cars, said Thompson would hand over his CEO responsibilities to Ingram at the board meeting on May 8.

Diploma said Ingram, who has been the president of Smiths Detection, a unit of engineering company Smiths Group Plc (>> Smiths Group) since May 2014, will join the Board on April 23 as CEO.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)