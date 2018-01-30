Log in
DIPLOMA PLC (DPLM)

DIPLOMA PLC (DPLM)
Report
01/29 05:35:06 pm
1174 GBp   -0.59%
08:39a DIPLOMA : Britain's Diploma appoints Richard Ingram as CEO
01/23 DIPLOMA : Director Declaration
01/17 DIPLOMA : Trading Statement
Diploma : Britain's Diploma appoints Richard Ingram as CEO

01/30/2018 | 08:39am CET

British industrial components distributor Diploma Plc (>> Diploma PLC) on Tuesday appointed Richard Ingram as its new chief executive, replacing Bruce Thompson who announced his intention to retire in September last year.

British industrial components distributor Diploma Plc (>> Diploma PLC) on Tuesday appointed Richard Ingram as its new chief executive, replacing Bruce Thompson who announced his intention to retire in September last year.

The company, a supplier of components for Formula 1 cars, said Thompson would hand over his CEO responsibilities to Ingram at the board meeting on May 8.

Diploma said Ingram, who has been the president of Smiths Detection, a unit of engineering company Smiths Group Plc (>> Smiths Group) since May 2014, will join the Board on April 23 as CEO.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

Stocks treated in this article : Diploma PLC, Smiths Group
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 480 M
EBIT 2018 79,5 M
Net income 2018 56,6 M
Finance 2018 42,8 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 23,64
P/E ratio 2019 22,33
EV / Sales 2018 2,68x
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
Capitalization 1 329 M
Chart DIPLOMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Diploma PLC Technical Analysis Chart | DPLM | GB0001826634 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DIPLOMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce M. Thompson Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Edward Nicholas Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel P. Lingwood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Charles Packshaw Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew P. Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIPLOMA PLC-5.85%1 865
FASTENAL5.49%16 580
AHLSELL AB (PUBL)0.85%2 953
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES9.69%2 899
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION1.52%2 009
MRC GLOBAL INC10.99%1 771
