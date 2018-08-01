Log in
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC (DLG)
Weather claims hit insurer Direct Line's profit; CEO to step down

08/01/2018 | 08:54am CEST

(Reuters) - Britain's largest motor insurer, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, reported on Wednesday a 15.7 percent drop in first-half operating profit, hurt by a long, icy winter, and said its chief executive officer would step down next year.

The company reported 75 million pounds of weather claims in the first half, mainly associated with brutal winter in the first quarter.

Direct Line said Chief Executive Officer Paul Geddes would step down in the summer of 2019 after a decade at the helm.

Geddes steered the company through its split from the Royal Bank of Scotland and its London Stock Exchange listing, turning it into a blue-chip stock.

"We have a well-developed succession process which we will now deploy with the objective of ensuring that we have an excellent successor in place by the time Paul leaves next year," Chairman Mike Biggs said.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said operating profit was 303.1 million pounds for the six months ended June, compared with 359.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting an operating profit of 245 million pounds, according to company compiled consensus from 15 analysts.

The FTSE 100 company achieved a combined operating ratio of 93 percent, below consensus estimate of 94.9 percent. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

Gross written premiums fell 5 percent to 1.61 billion pounds in the first half, although motor premiums rose 1.9 percent to 839.8 million pounds, the insurer said.

Motor insurance policy costs in the UK have fallen over the first two quarters of the year because of expected regulatory changes and a reduction in the volume of claims.

However, the civil liabilities bill – a law that introduces a set of measures to limit fraudulent and excessive claims for soft tissue injury, or whiplash – has encountered a delay in Britain's Parliament.

Direct Line said it was mindful of the delay to the proposals, which are now expected to take effect in April 2020, twelve months later than previously indicated.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 3.24% 343.9 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 0.75% 255.4 Delayed Quote.-8.13%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 262 M
EBIT 2018 533 M
Net income 2018 408 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,97%
P/E ratio 2018 11,71
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capitalization 4 580 M
Technical analysis trends DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Robert Geddes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Chairman
Steven Maddock MD-Claims & Business Services & COO
Penelope Jane James Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Clare Eleanor Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC-9.90%6 001
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.33%490 474
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC1.73%36 347
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.05%34 662
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION0.00%33 307
SAMPO OYJ-4.45%28 136
