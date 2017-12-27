Disa : Update on legal proceedings by the liquidator

DISA Limited

(formerly known as Equation Summit Limited)

(Company Registration No. 197501110N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS BY THE LIQUIDATOR OF AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them under the Company's announcements released on 1 October 2015 and 9 March 2017

("Announcements").

Further to the Announcements, the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to announce that the District Court in Frankfurt has set 13 March 2018 as the date for a court hearing.

The Board will make further announcements on this matter at the appropriate time.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chng Weng Wah

Managing Director 26 December 2017

