Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  DISA Ltd    EQCR   SG0532000247

DISA LTD (EQCR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Disa : Update on legal proceedings by the liquidator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:14am CET

DISA Limited

(formerly known as Equation Summit Limited)

(Company Registration No. 197501110N)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS BY THE LIQUIDATOR OF AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them under the Company's announcements released on 1 October 2015 and 9 March 2017

("Announcements").

Further to the Announcements, the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to announce that the District Court in Frankfurt has set 13 March 2018 as the date for a court hearing.

The Board will make further announcements on this matter at the appropriate time.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Chng Weng Wah

Managing Director 26 December 2017

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited ("Sponsor"), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not

independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr. Ong Hwee Li (Registered Professional, SAC Capital Private Limited).

Address: 1 Robinson Road, #21-02 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542. Telephone number: +65 6532 3829

DISA Limited published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 03:14:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISA LTD
04:14a DISA : Update on legal proceedings by the liquidator
12/11 DISA : Limited_Change of Company Secretary_final
12/04 DISA : eFORM1V2 Kan Ah Chye
11/30 DISA : Grant of options
11/21 DISA : eFORM1V2 Mr Lim Soon Hock final
11/21 DISA : Grant of Share Options
11/21 DISA : News Release
11/14 DISA : eFORM1V2 Mr Derek Loh final
11/03 DISA : Grant of Share Options
11/03 DISA : Update on use of placement proceeds
More news
Chart DISA LTD
Duration : Period :
DISA Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | EQCR | SG0532000247 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DISA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Wah Chng CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Hock Ghim Toh Non-Executive Chairman
Chuan Jee Low Chief Financial Officer
Bryan Pham Head-Global Information Technology
Kay Heng Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISA LTD-23.08%0
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.62%151 761
3M31.45%139 807
SIEMENS0.56%118 401
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL32.49%116 163
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.36.48%57 259
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.