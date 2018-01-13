Discovery Communications : Animal Planet Greenlights “Dodo Heroes” From Group Nine’s The Dodo

DODO HEROES (WT) Marks Group Nine's First Expansion into Linear and Discovery Communication's First Television Relationship with a Digital-First Brand

All-New Series 'Dodo Heroes' Premieres on Animal Planet This Year

(Los Angeles) - Animal Planet and The Dodo, the #1 animal brand on digital, announces today they are in production of new series, DODO HEROES, produced in association with Nomadica Films. DODO HEROES will feature inspiring stories of animals from around the world in dire need, and those who go to unimaginable lengths to help them. Each episode will document the undeniable bonds that are forged between these animals and the courageous men and women who protect and save them. DODO HEROES will premiere on Animal Planet in 2018.

DODO HEROES will explore the personalities and emotions of both humans and animals while highlighting their unique connection. Featured stories will document true heroes and the animals they save, including, among other stories, Pen Farthing, a former British Royal Marine who has reunited more than 700 street dogs with the soldiers who adopted them in Afghanistan; an Australian family whose life's mission is to rescue injured baby koalas from the disastrous winter cyclone season; and Derrick Campana, the inspiring doctor who has dedicated his life to building custom prosthetics for animals of all sizes from elephants to rabbits.

'We are delighted to be partnering with The Dodo for this wonderful series,' said Susanna Dinnage, Global President of Animal Planet. 'These are compelling and moving stories about the powerful relationship between animals and people and together we are proud to share them around the globe on every screen.'

'The Dodo has built a far-reaching, deeply engaged audience on social by putting animals front and center and telling their uniquely emotional stories,' said The Dodo's Founder & Chief Creative Officer Izzie Lerer. 'We're beyond excited to team up with Animal Planet for our first TV series, Dodo Heroes, where we'll tell stories about animals in need and highlight the incredible people out there who are stepping up to save them.'

Animal Planet and The Dodo will publish DODO HEROES content on their digital channels this year.

