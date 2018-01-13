Log in
Discovery Communications : Investigation Discovery Greenlights New Series The Unsolved For Second Quarter 2018

01/13/2018 | 01:59am CET

(Silver Spring, MD) - Investigation Discovery (ID), the leading destination for true-crime programming, announced today that production has begun on an all-new original series, THE UNSOLVED. From the team that brought you IS O.J. INNOCENT? THE MISSING EVIDENCE, this six-part series follows former Rhode Island Police Sergeant Derrick Levasseur and Forensic Psychologist Kris Mohandie as they answer the pleas of desperate families to investigate murder cases that have exhausted all possible leads and have officially gone cold. THEUNSOLVED will premiere on Investigation Discovery in April of 2018.

'Every year we receive pleas from our dedicated viewers about cold cases that have yet to be solved in their communities; THE UNSOLVED is a direct response to that call,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'After the success of our OJ special event, we knew that our viewers would embrace the tenacity of Derrick and Kris to give fresh perspective on these tragic crimes where the victims' families have had no closure and the killers remain at-large.'

THE UNSOLVED takes Levasseur and Mohandie across the US as they doggedly investigate six cold cases, chasing down new clues and reviewing old ones in hopes of finding a break in the case. From a serial killer haunting Honolulu that has never been caught, to the tragic assault and murder of a girl from Levasseur's hometown, each case explored is still open without any convictions for the crimes. In each two-hour episode, Levasseur and Mohandie will scrutinize one cold case in hopes of finding justice for the victims and closure for their loved ones. Re-examining each crime with fresh eyes and the benefit of more advanced technology, the investigators apply their unique talents and skills to meticulously dissect each critical piece of evidence. Levasseur and Mohandie scour the locations of each crime for new information and sit down with the original investigators and friends and families of the victims to try to uncover new clues that could solve these cases once and for all.

THE UNSOLVED is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by Main Event Media and All3Media America; with Jimmy Fox, Greg Lipstone, Layla Smith as executive producers and Star Price as showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Elizabeth Stephenson is coordinating producer. Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT MAIN EVENT MEDIA

Main Event Media is a content and full-service production company founded by producer Jimmy Fox. Main Event launched in 2017 with the backing of UK-based Objective Media Group and All3Media and it is based in Los Angeles. The company produces a wide range of original scripted and non-scripted programming. It currently has numerous series in production, including such hits as the Emmy Award winning CNN series United Shades of America which has also been nominated for multiple NAACP Image Awards, Investigation Discovery's Is O.J. Innocent? (narrated by Martin Sheen), the E! drama series The Arrangement, the Pop series Hollywood Darlings and The Many Murders of Ed Edwards for Paramount Network. The company has been recognized for its work, garnering Emmy, TCA, NAACP, and International Documentary Association (IDA) nominations. The company is part of a growing roster of global All3Media sister companies including Sam Mendes' Neal Street, Gordon Ramsay's Studio Ramsay, Optomen, Lime Pictures, and Studio Lambert.

ABOUT INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading mystery-and-suspense network on television. From harrowing crimes and salacious scandals to the in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories,' the always revealing network challenges our everyday understanding of culture, society and the human condition. One of our nation's fastest growing cable networks, ID delivers the highest-quality programming to more than 85 million U.S. households and is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD). For more information, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com, facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery, or twitter.com/DiscoveryID. Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the world's #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in 220 countries and territories.

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 00:59:03 UTC.

