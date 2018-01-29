Discovery Communications : Investigation Discovery Greenlights Season Three Of Hit Series People Magazine Investigates

- Season Two Finale Airs Monday, January 29 at 9/8c, Only on ID -

(Silver Spring, Md.) - America's leading mystery and suspense network Investigation Discovery (ID) has given an early greenlight for season three of the network's hit series, PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES. A partnership between ID, Radley Studios and Time Inc. Productions, the award-winning television group of multi-platform consumer media company Time Inc., PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES draws on the original reporting of PEOPLE's award-winning true crime editorial team, delving into extraordinary tales of ordinary people thrust into the national spotlight. The third season is currently slated to premiere late 2018.

'We are thrilled with the success of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES and our continued partnership with the editorial team at PEOPLE,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. 'We look forward to combining stories from People's dynamic investigative reporting team along with Radley's unparalleled production to deliver a new season that will keep audiences riveted and engaged.'

'We are delighted with the positive reception the first two seasons of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES has received,' said Jess Cagle, Editor in Chief of PEOPLE and Editorial Director of the Time Inc. Style and Entertainment Group. 'We look forward to collaborating once again with our partners at ID for a third season of compelling, true crime storytelling from PEOPLE's impressive reporting team.'

In the season finale titled 'Death Before Dawn,' business millionaires Brad and Andra Sachs are shot multiple times in their home in the affluent Orange County, CA community. The couple leaves behind their five children, and the only witness is their eight-year-old son, who was left paralyzed by the attack. When police investigate the life of the wealthy couple, they uncover a range of suspects from former lovers to business rivals, but the killer turns out to be much closer than anyone could have ever expected. The season finale of PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES airs this Monday, January 29 at 9/8c, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES has been a strong performer for ID, with the premiere of 'My Father, The Serial Killer' in January hitting an all-time series high, delivering more than 1.77 million viewers (P2+).

PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES is produced for Investigation Discovery by Radley Studios and Time Inc. Productions with Emily Snyder, Brandon Hill, Chad Itskowitz, Kurt Spenser for Radley and Jess Cagle and Dan Wakeford serving as executive producers for PEOPLE. For Investigation Discovery, Thomas Cutler is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading mystery-and-suspense network on television. From harrowing crimes and salacious scandals to the in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories,' the always revealing network challenges our everyday understanding of culture, society and the human condition. One of our nation's fastest growing cable networks, ID delivers the highest-quality programming to more than 86 million U.S. households and is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD). For more information, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com, facebook.com/InvestigationDiscovery, or twitter.com/DiscoveryID. Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), the world's #1 pay-TV programmer reaching nearly 3 billion cumulative subscribers in 220 countries and territories.

About PEOPLE

Time Inc.'s PEOPLE revolutionized personality journalism when it launched as a weekly in 1974 with a mission to celebrate extraordinary people doing ordinary things and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Ubiquitous and still at the center of pop culture more than 40 years later, the PEOPLE brand is accessible across all media and platforms (print, digital, video, OTT, mobile, social) bringing millions of consumers a unique mix of breaking entertainment news, exclusive photos, video, unparalleled access to the red carpet, celebrities, and in-depth reporting on the most compelling newsmakers of our time. An essential component of PEOPLE's editorial vision remains human interest stories, which touch and often mirror the lives of our passionate audience. ComScore ranks the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Digital Network No. 1 in the entertainment news category. And now, the PEOPLE TV app offers a free, advertiser-supported OTT streaming video service. PEOPLE is an award-winning 24/7 news organization headquartered in NYC with reporters worldwide. For more information visit PEOPLE.com and Timeinc.com, and follow @people on Twitter and Instagram, @peoplemag on Facebook, and the PEOPLE channel on YouTube and on Snapchat's Discover.

ABOUT TIME INC. PRODUCTIONS

Time Inc. Productions, the television division of Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME), is a full-service production company creating premium long-form content distributed on all platforms globally. Formed in 2016, the division touts an in-house award-winning creative team, state-of-the-art studios and post-production facilities in New York and Los Angeles. The content and spirit of Time Inc.'s powerful and trusted iconic brands provide unlimited inspiration for Time Inc. Productions shows. Time Inc. Productions won an Emmy in 2017 for 'A Year in Space' on PBS, and its shows have aired on or are in development with ABC, Netflix, Paramount Network, FOX, A&E, Investigation Discovery and other major networks.