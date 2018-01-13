Discovery Communications : Investigation Discovery Tells Shocking True Story Of Love Affair With A Twist In New Documentary Special “He Lied About Everything”

(Pasadena, Calif.) - This Valentine's Day, Investigation Discovery (ID) presents a love story… gone wrong with HE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING, the astonishing true tale of the love affair between award-winning investigative news producer Benita Alexander, and the brilliant, world-renowned surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. What started as a picture-perfect dream relationship between two people at the height of their successful careers developed into a nightmare filled with lies, deceit and destruction surrounding Paolo's business and personal life. With never-before-seen footage and photos, viewers will get swept up in the magic of their whirlwind romance which leads, tragically, to an international quest for answers to this stunning deception.

'ID gives the viewer the opportunity to experience this along with Benita - the highs and the lows - and to discover, along with her, how… HE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. 'This is a true 'you must see it to believe it' tale, with so many twists and turns, it will leave viewers stunned, asking only how this could have actually happened.'

'This story is extremely personal and difficult for me to share, but the journalist in me couldn't let it be. I had to understand what happened and why,' says Benita. 'I also believe that exposing what happened, and exposing him, might keep him from hurting others. That's what I have the power to do now. He has people's lives in his hands.'

HE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING starts at the beginning, when Paolo and Benita met while filming an NBC News special about Paolo's groundbreaking work in the field of regenerative-medicine. It wasn't long before his wit and charm swept Benita off her feet and earned the support of her family and friends. The adventurous couple went on romantic trips

around the world. Paolo showered Benita with extravagant gifts and eventually proposed marriage. His insistence on planning the entire wedding event himself was exceedingly romantic, especially when he announced that a picturesque Italian countryside was to be the backdrop when they exchanged their vows. As a well-respected, world-class surgeon, he had a breathtaking list of friends and colleagues who would be invited to the wedding, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Elton John and Vladimir Putin. John Legend would sing. Pope Francis would officiate. Or so she was told…

Just two months before the wedding, she found out that Paolo had made no wedding plans at all. Shocked and devastated, Benita started to uncover the stunning lies that Paolo had told her, and his patients. The shiny façade of the dashing doctor officially cracked when she discovered that his reckless path of destruction had left dead patients, shattered families, and a field of medical research in disarray.

The two-part special HE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING premieres on ID on Wednesday, February 14 from 8-10PM ET . Fans can also watch HE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING on InvestigationDiscovery.com. Download ID's TV Everywhere app on Android and iOS to catch up on all your favorite shows and browse the network's entire library of true crime content.

HE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING is produced for Investigation Discovery by Efran Films. For Efran Films, Shawn Efran and Benita Alexander are executive producers. For ID, Pamela Deutsch is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Jane Latman is executive vice president of development, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel.

About Efran Films

Efran Films is an Emmy-winning production company that creates quality films for television and digital release. In the last four years, the company has won two Emmys, a Polk, a Murrow, an IRE medal, a Webby, two SPJ awards, a Loeb, multiple Editor and Publisher awards, and other commendations. The company was founded by former 60 Minutes producer Shawn Efran.