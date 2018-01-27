Discovery Communications : Oprah Winfrey Hosts Live Event At Harlem’s World-Famous Apollo Theater On Wednesday, February 7

Inspiring Conversations with Guests Including Salma Hayek Pinault, Stephen Colbert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Trevor Noahand Jordan Peele plus an appearance by 2 Dope Queens: Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson

Tickets Available Starting Saturday, January 27 at 12 p.m. EST at Oprah.com/oprahconversations

Los Angeles, CA - Oprah Winfrey hosts 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations,' a live event featuring inspiring thought leaders, modern day influencers and social game changers as they discuss the current climate in our culture, on Wednesday, February 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET at Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater. The special will air Tuesday, February 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and will be available on 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations' podcast.

In one-on-one conversations, Oprah will discuss how we can live a life filled with values, character, purpose and meaning during the turbulent times we live in. Guests include Salma Hayek Pinault, Oscar nominated actress, film producer and dedicated activist; Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show and New York Times bestselling author; Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer and star of the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton for which he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize; Yara Shahidi of Black-ish and star of spin-off Grown-ish, outspoken advocate for educating girls and encouraging millennials to vote; Trevor Noah, comedian, political commentator, bestselling author and host of The Daily Show and Jordan Peele, producer, writer and director of the Oscar nominated film Get Out that sparked a national dialogue on race. Additionally, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, hosts of the popular weekly stand-up comedy and storytelling podcast 2 Dope Queens, will be on site to kick-off the event.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, January 27 at 12 p.m. EST at www.Oprah.com/oprahconversations and at the Apollo Box Office.

Informed by the heart of OWN's Super Soul brand, 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations' live event is an extension of the three-time Emmy award-winning series 'Super Soul Sunday' which features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today's world.

About 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations' Podcast

OWN's first-ever podcast, 'Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations,' debuted at #1 in August 2017 on Apple Podcasts, featuring audio from the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series 'Super Soul Sunday.' Delivering insight and inspiration from top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders to awaken viewers to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them, 'Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations' is available on Apple Podcasts at ApplePodcasts.com/OprahSuperSoul, GooglePlay Music, Spotify and Stitcher. The podcast has been downloaded over 23 million times by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide.

