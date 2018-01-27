Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Communications Inc.    DISCA

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Discovery Communications : Oprah Winfrey Hosts Live Event At Harlem’s World-Famous Apollo Theater On Wednesday, February 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 04:39pm CET

Inspiring Conversations with Guests Including Salma Hayek Pinault, Stephen Colbert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Trevor Noahand Jordan Peele plus an appearance by 2 Dope Queens: Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson

Tickets Available Starting Saturday, January 27 at 12 p.m. EST at Oprah.com/oprahconversations

Los Angeles, CA - Oprah Winfrey hosts 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations,' a live event featuring inspiring thought leaders, modern day influencers and social game changers as they discuss the current climate in our culture, on Wednesday, February 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET at Harlem's World-Famous Apollo Theater. The special will air Tuesday, February 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and will be available on 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations' podcast.

In one-on-one conversations, Oprah will discuss how we can live a life filled with values, character, purpose and meaning during the turbulent times we live in. Guests include Salma Hayek Pinault, Oscar nominated actress, film producer and dedicated activist; Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show and New York Times bestselling author; Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer and star of the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton for which he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize; Yara Shahidi of Black-ish and star of spin-off Grown-ish, outspoken advocate for educating girls and encouraging millennials to vote; Trevor Noah, comedian, political commentator, bestselling author and host of The Daily Show and Jordan Peele, producer, writer and director of the Oscar nominated film Get Out that sparked a national dialogue on race. Additionally, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, hosts of the popular weekly stand-up comedy and storytelling podcast 2 Dope Queens, will be on site to kick-off the event.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, January 27 at 12 p.m. EST at www.Oprah.com/oprahconversations and at the Apollo Box Office.

Informed by the heart of OWN's Super Soul brand, 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations' live event is an extension of the three-time Emmy award-winning series 'Super Soul Sunday' which features conversations between Oprah Winfrey and top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders exploring themes and issues including happiness, personal fulfillment, spirituality, conscious living and what it means to be alive in today's world.

About 'Oprah's Super Soul Conversations' Podcast

OWN's first-ever podcast, 'Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations,' debuted at #1 in August 2017 on Apple Podcasts, featuring audio from the three-time Emmy Award-winning television series 'Super Soul Sunday.' Delivering insight and inspiration from top thinkers, authors, visionaries and spiritual leaders to awaken viewers to their best selves and discover a deeper connection to the world around them, 'Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations' is available on Apple Podcasts at ApplePodcasts.com/OprahSuperSoul, GooglePlay Music, Spotify and Stitcher. The podcast has been downloaded over 23 million times by listeners in over 190 countries worldwide.

About OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand - and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery Communications. The network debuted on January 1, 2011. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own.

About THE APOLLO THEATER

The legendary Apollo Theater-the soul of American culture-plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.

With music at its core, the Apollo's programming extends to dance, theater, spoken word, and more. This includes 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella blockbuster concert, the annual Africa Now! Festival, and the recent New York premiere of the opera Charlie Parker's YARDBIRD. The Apollo is also a performing arts presenting organization, producing festivals and large-scale dance and music works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend the Apollo's legacy through a contemporary lens, including global festivals such as the Women of the World (WOW) Festival and Breakin' Convention, international and U.S.-based artist presentations focused on a specific theme; and Special Projects, multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations.

Since introducing the first Amateur Night contests in 1934, the Apollo Theater has served as a testing ground for new artists working across a variety of art forms, and has ushered in the emergence of many new musical genres-including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. Among the countless legendary performers who launched their careers at the Apollo are D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Miri Ben-Ari, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder; and the Apollo's forward-looking artistic vision continues to build on this legacy.

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 27 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 15:39:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS I
04:39p DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : Oprah Winfrey Hosts Live Event At Harlem’s Worl..
01/26 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : Sex, Scandal and Crimes Spotlighted In New Season Of ..
01/26 FORD MOTOR : USC Shoah Foundation and Discovery Education Announce Powerful Oppo..
01/26 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : Wisconsin's School District of Janesville Broadens Pa..
01/24 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : From The Network That Brings You Shark Week…Di..
01/24 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : All-New Series 'Twin Turbos' Races To Discovery Chann..
01/23 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : All-New Series ‘Twin Turbos’ Races To Dis..
01/23 ANIMAL PLANET PREMIERES ALL-NEW PUPP : The Dog Bowl on Saturday, Feb 3 at 8PM ET..
01/22 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : Animal Planet Premieres All-New Puppy Bowl Special Pr..
01/22 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS : OscarÂ®-Winning Filmmakers Fisher Stevens and Ross Ka..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/23 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : WEF Kicks Off In Davos
01/22 Judge orders DOJ to get permission before giving AT&T, Time Warner data
01/18 Why I Recently Bought Into Discovery Communications
01/18 BY THE NUMBERS : Hunting For Undervalued Stocks
01/17 Valuing Uncertainties
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 6 790 M
EBIT 2017 2 110 M
Net income 2017 1 004 M
Debt 2017 6 967 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 14,87
P/E ratio 2018 12,25
EV / Sales 2017 2,45x
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
Capitalization 9 641 M
Chart DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS I
Duration : Period :
Discovery Communications I Technical Analysis Chart | DISCA | US25470F1049 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 24,2 $
Spread / Average Target -7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC.16.35%9 641
SCRIPPS NETWORKS3.42%11 462
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES2.92%9 003
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.4.55%6 408
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-3.16%4 623
MEDIASET ESPANA COMUNICACION0.44%3 932
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.