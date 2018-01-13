Discovery Communications : TLC’s Nate & Jeremiah By Design Moves Back Into Saturday Nights Beginning April 7

-Hit Sophomore Series will air following New Episodes of Trading Spaces throughout the Season-

(Silver Spring, MD) - TLC viewers will get their property fix on Saturday nights beginning April 7 with the premiere of NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN at 10/9c directly following the long-awaited return of TRADING SPACES. The two beloved home makeover series' will share more than just a night when their worlds collide in a TRADING SPACES special event featuring Nate and Jeremiah as guest designers.

Produced by Asylum Entertainment, NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN follows renowned interior designers and husbands Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent as they help distressed homeowners turn renovation failures into dream homes, while balancing work and family with their adorable daughter Poppy.

In each one-hour episode, Nate and Jeremiah use their talent and design know-how to transform lives through design, helping homeowners who are novices in the midst of DIY disasters or inescapable renovation wrecks. Keeping budget in mind, the duo boldly revisits the space to reimagine a practical and stylish layout.

Catch up on NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN now by downloading the TLC GO app or by visiting TLC.com/NandJByDesign.

NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN is produced for TLC by Asylum Entertainment.

