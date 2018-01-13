Log in
Discovery Communications : TLC's Nate & Jeremiah By Design Moves Back Into Saturday Nights Beginning April 7

01/13/2018 | 01:44am CET

-Hit Sophomore Series will air following New Episodes of Trading Spaces throughout the Season-

(Silver Spring, MD) - TLC viewers will get their property fix on Saturday nights beginning April 7 with the premiere of NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN at 10/9c directly following the long-awaited return of TRADING SPACES. The two beloved home makeover series' will share more than just a night when their worlds collide in a TRADING SPACES special event featuring Nate and Jeremiah as guest designers.

Produced by Asylum Entertainment, NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN follows renowned interior designers and husbands Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent as they help distressed homeowners turn renovation failures into dream homes, while balancing work and family with their adorable daughter Poppy.

In each one-hour episode, Nate and Jeremiah use their talent and design know-how to transform lives through design, helping homeowners who are novices in the midst of DIY disasters or inescapable renovation wrecks. Keeping budget in mind, the duo boldly revisits the space to reimagine a practical and stylish layout.

Catch up on NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN now by downloading the TLC GO app or by visiting TLC.com/NandJByDesign. Follow the conversation online with #NandJByDesign on Facebook and Twitter.

NATE & JEREMIAH BY DESIGN is produced for TLC by Asylum Entertainment.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations, and life's milestone moments. In 2017 to-date, TLC ranks as the #6 ad-supported cable network in Prime among W25-54.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 89 million homes in the US and 271 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO - the network's TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 13 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2018 00:44:01 UTC.

2017 Verizon's Late To The TV Party, But It Just Arrived With A Big Bang
