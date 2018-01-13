TLC Sets Premiere For Highly Anticipated Return Of Fan Favorite ‘Trading Spaces’ On Saturday, April 7 At 9:00pm Et/Pt

In Advance of Premiere, TRADING SPACES REUNION will Air Saturday, April 7 at 8:00p.m. ET/PT

TRADING SPACES, the television home design series that launched a TV genre will return to America's living rooms with a special reunion on Saturday, April 7th beginning at 8:00p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series return at 9:00p.m. ET/PT. The announcement was made today at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, CA.

The ninth season premiere will kick off with a one-hour reunion special, reuniting the cast for the first time since the show went off the air in 2008. There will be special guest appearances and surprises, in addition to a look back at some of the greatest moments from the series and a lively discussion on the impact the show had both on them as a cast and the television home renovation arena. Part two of TRADING SPACES REUNION will air on April 14th at 8:00p.m. ET/PT.

Following the reunion, the TRADING SPACES season premiere will feature legacy designers Doug Wilson and Hildi Santo-Tomas, re-designing two rooms for sisters who also happen to be neighbors in Southern California with the help of carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse. In each of the following episodes, there will be more surprises along the way and special guest designers including Carter and Ty designing with the assistance of our new carpenters Brett Tutor and Joanie Sprague. Returning legacy designers are Frank Bielec, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Laurie Smith and Vern Yip; new designers this season are John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto. Paige Davis returns as the series' host.

New design experts Brett Tutor, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto will also be seen on the upcoming TLC GO Original series TRAINING SPACES. Download the TLC GO app to binge every episode when it's available in Spring 2018.

Trading Spaces is produced by Authentic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations, and life's milestone moments. In 2017 to-date, TLC ranks as the #6 ad-supported cable network in Prime among W25-54.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 89 million homes in the US and 271 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO - the network's TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.