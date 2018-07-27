Discovery : Academy Award®-Winning Filmmaker Barbara Kopple Teams With Investigation Discovery On The World Television Premiere Of “A Murder In Mansfield”

- Documentary Film Will Air on Exclusively on Investigation Discovery on November 17, 2018 at 9 pm -

Silver Spring, Md. - Two-time Oscar®-winning director Barbara Kopple has partnered with America's leading true-crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID) to explore the legacy of the notorious 1989 murder of Noreen Boyle in Mansfield, Ohio in the new documentary, A MURDER IN MANSFIELD. The film chronicles Noreen's son Collier's journey for answers and peace in the aftermath of his mother's death nearly three decades ago. A MURDER IN MANSFIELD will have its national television debut exclusively on Investigation Discovery on November 17, 2018 at 9 pm .

Eleven-year-old Collier Boyle and his family lived comfortably in Mansfield, until New Year's Eve in 1989, when Collier's father, Dr. Jack Boyle, murdered Noreen, his wife of 20 years. With only circumstantial evidence connecting Dr. Boyle to the crime, Collier's devastating testimony was the key to convicting him. Now, more than two decades later, Collier returns to Ohio seeking to retrace his past and confront his imprisoned father, who remains in denial of his guilt. The film had its world premiere at DOC NYC and played leading film festivals including Full Frame, AFI Docs and IDFA.

'Collier's depth of character is a wonder to behold from childhood to adulthood, and out of his tragic story, we witness the power of human resilience,' said Kopple. 'I am grateful that Collier has trusted me with his story, and believe this film shows the power of the human spirit, and our ability to rise above tragedy.'

'Families and friends of the victims of violence become secondary victims, often suffering a lifetime of post-traumatic stress,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. 'As a storyteller, there is no one better than Barbara Kopple to capture Collier's life journey, and we are honored to partner with her and her team at Cabin Creek Films to bring ID viewers on his awe-inspiring journey of resilience and reconciliation.'

A MURDER IN MANSFIELD is produced for Investigation Discovery by Cabin Creek Films and is directed a produced by Barbara Kopple. For Cabin Creek, Barbara Kopple and David Cassidy are executive producers, and Ray Nowosielski is producer. Collier Landry and John Morrissey are also executive producers. For Investigation Discovery, Diana Sperrazza is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Jane Latman is executive vice president of development, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

About Barbara Kopple

Barbara Kopple is currently in production on documentaries about refugees in Canada, 21st Century civil rights in America, and the attempted Iranian hostage crisis rescue mission by U.S. special ops. She created the films Harlan County USA and American Dream, each winners of an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Harlan was named to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1991, and the International Documentary Association named it one of the top 5 documentaries of all time in 2007. A director and producer of narrative films, documentaries and television episodes, her most recently released feature film, This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Other recent documentaries include Miss Sharon Jones!, which premiered at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival and was nominated for the NAACP Image Award; Hot Type: 150 Years of The Nation; Shelter, about the role of PTSD in the struggles of homeless military veterans; and Running from Crazy, a 2013 Sundance premiere that received a national television release on Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Other non-fiction film highlights from Barbara's career include films about the New York Yankees, the Dixie Chicks, Gregory Peck, the Woodstock music festivals, female war correspondents in Iraq, FDA roadblocks for terminal patients, activist work in war-torn South Sudan, the gun culture in America, Woody Allen and Mike Tyson. Barbara was a member of the Winter Soldier Collective, which created the landmark Vietnam War film Winter Soldier. She directed the narrative feature film Havoc, starring Anne Hathaway, Bijou Phillips and Freddy Rodriguez. Her television work includes episodes of OZ on HBO and NBC's Homicide, for which she won a DGA Award for Outstanding Direction. Barbara has been given career achievement awards from The Paley Center for Media, Hot Docs, Doc NYC, Barnard College's Athena Fest and the International Documentary Association. Barbara received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from American University in 2010. She has served more than a decade on the board of trustees for the American Film Institute. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Director's Guild of America, New York Women in Film and Television's Honorary Board, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and actively participates in organizations that address social issues and support independent filmmaking.

About Cabin Creek Films

Cabin Creek Films is a two-time Academy Award-winning production company based in New York City. The company specializes in documentary production and continues to receive awards for excellence in nonfiction filmmaking. CCF also produces works of fiction, commercial spots, television and online media. The company has has partnered with Discovery, HBO, OWN Network, Viacom, Sony, Starz, TCM, ABC, Sprint, Dove, American Greetings, and many others. Film productions include Harlan County USA, American Dream, This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, Hot Type: 150 Years of The Nation, Miss Sharon Jones!, Wild Man Blues, Havoc, My Generation, A Conversation with Gregory Peck, Shut Up & Sing, and many more. Nonfiction productions for television include Running From Crazy, Gun Fight, The House of Steinbrenner, Woodstock: Now and Then, Fallen Champ: The Mike Tyson Story, Disney's Friends for Life: Living with AIDS, OZ, Homicide, and ABC's The Hamptons. Cabin Creek Films continues to reach audiences around the world with compelling storytelling that reveals the extraordinary in everyday life.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories', the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com.