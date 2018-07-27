Log in
News

Discovery : All-New Series "Amanda to the Rescue" Premieres On Animal Planet October 28 At 9PM ET/PT

07/27/2018 | 12:07am CEST

With a joy and passion larger than life, Amanda Giese treats the seemingly hopeless animals in her Washington state home, primarily focusing on dogs that others have given up on. Alongside Amanda are her two kids, Jade and Beast, and her partner Gary. Together, the family cares for animals in need and helps them get the second chances and loving forever homes they deserve. Where others see animals with no hope, Amanda sees an animal full of love who needs her help. AMANDA TO THE RESCUE premieres Sunday, October 28 at 9PM ET/PT.

Throughout the season, Amanda will launch large scale rescue missions across the country to save dozens of animals with major medical or special needs, from being euthanized. She'll journey to crowded California shelters that are overrun with displaced and injured animals from deadly wildfires. Amanda will also fly to Puerto Rico to help a dog rescue operation that needs assistance in their recovery efforts after hurricane Maria, and to Hawaii after the eruption of Kilauea to lend a helping hand by relieving the shelters of their overcrowdings and helps bring dogs in need to safety.

In every story in AMANDA TO THE RESCUE, Amanda provides a second chance to animals that she says are 'differently abled,' getting them rehabilitated and ready for adoption. She strongly believes that just because an animal isn't perfect doesn't mean that they are not the perfect pet. Amanda's goal and the mission of her foundation, Panda Paws Rescue, is to end the homelessness, abuse and neglect of all animals. She strives to focus on quality over quantity and taking in those that are major medical or special needs.

With her shaved head and raucous sense of humor, Amanda is out to prove that kindness is cool. And while there are ups, downs and unexpected turns on their journey, Amanda and her family remain advocates for all animals and a much-needed voice for animals in need.

AMANDA TO THE RESCUE is produced for Animal Planet by Indigo Films where David M. Frank and Christopher Voos serve as Executive Producers. For Animal Planet, Keith Hoffman is Executive Producer and Sarah Russell is Producer.

About Animal Planet

Animal Planet, a multi-media global business unit of Discovery, Inc., is the network of hit franchise series and special programming dedicated to animals and the natural world that includes DODO HEROES, DR. JEFF: ROCKY MOUNTAIN VET, PIT BULLS & PAROLEES, TANKED, TREEHOUSE MASTERS, THE VET LIFE, THE ZOO and PUPPY BOWL, the largest non-sports TV event on Super Bowl Sunday. Animal Planet is the premiere TV, digital and social community for all things animal, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality content across all Animal Planet platforms including: Animal Planet television network, available to more than 350 million homes around the globe, complimented with a deep Video On Demand offering; online assets at www.animalplanet.com, the Animal Planet GO app that allows viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime, anywhere; and Animal Planet Social including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via @AnimalPlanet.

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 22:06:02 UTC
