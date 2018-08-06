Discovery : Award-Winning My Town™ Games Signs Deal with Discovery, Inc. to Release Co-Branded Games

My Town Games, a leading creator of popular digital “dollhouse-like” games announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with Discovery Inc.,(DISCA) the global leader in real life entertainment, to create co-branded games that allow kids to explore open-ended play.

This co-venture will launch later in the summer as My Town Discovery, a game recommended for ages 6-12 that features a virtual world where kids can hang out with their friends and explore their community - go shopping, see the school they will be attending in the fall, go to the park, stop for a bite to eat in the burger shop, play mini games and visit the really cool Science Discover Museum that My Town designed with Discovery #mindblown.

My Town Discovery will debut at the App Store and on Google Play as a 7-day free trial and then game players will have the option to “join the club” with a monthly subscription fee. An added benefit to the game is specially-branded Discovery #mindblown content filled with fascinating facts “did you know…” of special interest to young learners. Initially there will be no IAPs and more games and adventures will be added in the coming months.

MY TOWN

My Town Games designs digital dollhouse-like games that promote creativity and imaginative interactive play for young children all over the world. Since launching they have built games that have been downloaded 30 million times in 150+ countries. The company has offices in Israel, Spain, Romania and the Philippines. My Town games have won the KIDS FIRST! endorsement, NAPPA Award, Parents’ Choice Fun Pick and Family Choice Award. Visit http://www.my-town.com.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

