Discovery : Award-Winning My Town™ Games Signs Deal with Discovery, Inc. to Release Co-Branded Games

My Town Games, a leading creator of popular digital “dollhouse-like”
games announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with Discovery
Inc.,(DISCA) the global leader in real life entertainment, to create
co-branded games that allow kids to explore open-ended play.
This co-venture will launch later in the summer as My Town Discovery,
a game recommended for ages 6-12 that features a virtual world where
kids can hang out with their friends and explore their community - go
shopping, see the school they will be attending in the fall, go to the
park, stop for a bite to eat in the burger shop, play mini games and
visit the really cool Science Discover Museum that My Town designed with
Discovery #mindblown.
My Town Discovery will debut at the App Store and on Google Play
as a 7-day free trial and then game players will have the option to
“join the club” with a monthly subscription fee. An added benefit to the
game is specially-branded Discovery #mindblown content filled with
fascinating facts “did you know…” of special interest to young learners.
Initially there will be no IAPs and more games and adventures will be
added in the coming months.
MY TOWN
My Town Games designs digital dollhouse-like games that promote
creativity and imaginative interactive play for young children all over
the world. Since launching they have built games that have been
downloaded 30 million times in 150+ countries. The company has offices
in Israel, Spain, Romania and the Philippines. My Town games have won
the KIDS FIRST! endorsement, NAPPA Award, Parents’ Choice Fun Pick and
Family Choice Award. Visit http://www.my-town.com.
About Discovery:
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real
life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around
the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery
delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has
category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world.
Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery
is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV
Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids
Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and
Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine
Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global
Home of Golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery
Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel
Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America,
and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports
and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information,
please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and
follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.
