Discovery : Boldface Names and Emerging Stars Heat Up HGTV Summer/Fall 2018 Programming Slate

New York - While showing the world how to flip a home for profit, break through walls to reinvent spaces or create a fantasy lifestyle on a beach or under a big sky, HGTV turns every day stories of finding, buying, selling and renovating homes into can't-miss television that attracts more than 41.3 million primetime viewers each month. Its most popular experts have transcended home and landscaping to become pop culture phenoms - amassing millions of social media followers. With nine new series slated to premiere in the next six months, HGTV continues to cultivate a cadre of stars who are destined to join such super fan favorites as Jonathan and Drew Scott of the Emmy®-nominated series Property Brothers, Tarek and Christina El Moussa of Flip or Flop, Hilary Farr and David Visentin of Love It or List It and Chip and Joanna Gaines from the Emmy®-nominated series Fixer Upper.

HGTV's biggest stars-whose personal activities and major life events are regularly featured on the covers and in the pages of national entertainment magazines-often get social media 'shout outs' from Hollywood celebrities, inspire spoofs and fuel late night monologues. Spouses Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town, mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak of Good Bones, exes DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner of Flip or Flop Nashville and siblings Steve and Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords may be among the newest in HGTV's talent pool, but they already have proven their ability to attract new viewers and generate buzz among enthusiastic fans.

Even with so many existing boldface names and hit shows, HGTV's summer/fall 2018 programming pipeline is hotter than the Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton in July:

NEW SERIES:

Rustic Rehab

Premieres Thursday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Amidst an idyllic backdrop of Paradise, Calif., Rustic Rehab follows real estate and home renovation experts David and Chenoa Rivera as they snap up outdated cabins, vacation rentals and bungalows, turn them into charming retreats and sell them to families seeking small-town life. David, a real estate investor who oversees the construction, and Chenoa, a real estate expert and designer with a rustic flair, work together to flip more than 30 homes a year in Paradise, a popular destination nestled in the foothills of Sierra Nevada Mountains.

My Windfall Dream Home

Premieres Friday, Nov. 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The new series My Windfall Dream Home features designer David Bromstad, star of HGTV's My Lottery Dream Home, as he helps clients who receive surprise cash windfalls find their new dream home. Whether from a bonus at work, a lucky day at the casino or an inheritance from a family member, the unexpected winnings allow these homebuyers to invest their new wealth into an ideal property.

House Hunters: Home for the Holidays

Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

In a unique twist on HGTV's hit series House Hunters, House Hunters: Home for the Holidays features heartwarming stories of families searching for a new place to celebrate a most wonderful time of the year.

Best House on the Block

Premieres 4Q 2018

Best House on the Block spotlights D.C. designer Lauren Liess and her husband, David, as they run a successful renovation and design business. The couple, who are parents of five, expertly create custom, tailored spaces that are both beautiful and functional for the families. As David oversees the construction of each project, Lauren mixes her relaxed and rustic aesthetic with the homeowners' personal style to check all the boxes on their home makeover checklist.

Big City Charm

Premieres 4Q 2018

After successfully flipping more than 100 homes in just eight years, Mark and Liz Perez are inspired to improve more old Chicago neighborhoods in Big City Charm. The Perezes know how to spot the potential in dilapidated properties, morph them into the treasure of the block and sell them to first-time homeowners at a price they can afford.

Mom and Me

Premieres 4Q 2018

Cameras follow Karrie Trowbridge, a popular home renovator in Bend, Oregon, and her 21-year-old son Tristan, as they work together to create stylish homes inspired by the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. The combination of Karrie's experience and Tristan's fresh perspective and construction skills deliver beautiful results for families, but as can be expected with any mother and son, the two don't always agree. With collaboration and compromise-and lots of laughter along the way-the duo complete stunning renovations.

Almost Home

Premieres January 2019

Dave and Jenny Marrs embrace small-town America by renovating classic homes in Bentonville, Arkansas. The resourceful couple revives the area's historic houses into charming, updated masterpieces for clients who desire a laidback lifestyle. With an eye for design, Jenny creates inviting spaces that retain the homes' original character and reflect the personality of the homeowners. Dave, an expert craftsman and builder, brings his extensive knowledge and passion for restoring older homes to each project. Bolstered by a contagious enthusiasm, the duo completes grand renos and welcomes families back home.

Windy City Rehab

Premieres January 2019

Designer and home renovation star Alison Victoria will buy some of Chicago's oldest homes and turn them into dream properties that enhance neighborhoods. Alison, who first gained fan acclaim as the star of Kitchen Crashers on DIY Network, will save each home's one-of-a-kind architectural features while updating it with luxurious style. While these century-old Windy City homes are beautiful, Alison must tackle unexpected and costly renovation challenges to restore the treasured houses.

Montana Home

Premieres 1Q 2019

Families with a passion for the great outdoors seek to live in Montana to enjoy the picturesque mountain vistas and wide-open spaces. Real estate mavens Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes help these clients make their dream a reality in the new HGTV series Montana Home. The pair works with buyers to find reasonably priced properties in need of a little help. Fueled by their Montana pride and fun friendship-along with Jackie's extensive construction background and Trecie's keen design sense-they tackle each project with unbridled energy and creative commitment.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 90 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.