News Summary

Discovery : Food Network Talks New Talent, New Series and New Seasons at Television Critics Association Presentation

07/27/2018 | 01:42am CEST

Chopped Judges Join TCA Panel to Debut Exciting New Season of Chopped Grill Masters

Network Welcomes Andrew Zimmern and Introduces New Series with Tyler Florence

NEW YORK - During a presentation at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles, California, Food Network today shared its expanded slate of new and returning summer series. The network, which is coming off its highest-rated second quarter in three years, saw ratings up 14% vs. YAGO and ranked #9 among P25-54 and #7 among W25-54 across ad-supported cable. Food Network's TCA panel included recurring Chopped judges Maneet Chauhan, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Marcus Samuelsson and Chris Santos and President, Food Network and HGTV, Allison Page. Critics were introduced to the upcoming season of Chopped Grill Masters premiering Tuesday, July 31st at 9pmET/PT, which pits grill masters from Kansas City, Memphis, North Carolina and Texas against each other for regional bragging rights and the grand prize of $50,000.

'Besides being esteemed culinary experts who are rarely without a great answer or solution to any food query, the bond the cast of Chopped share is truly special,' said Page. 'It is always a good time when these articulate and witty judges get together and we could think of no better group to bring to Food Network's return to TCA.'

Food Network also announced that Andrew Zimmern will premiere the all-new series Big Food Truck Tip on Wednesday, August 29th at 10pmET/PT. In this six-episode competition series, Zimmern travels the United States in search of the most passionate food truck entrepreneurs with $10,000 on the line for the most deserving culinary dreamer. Tyler Florence is bringing together five of a city's most talented chefs to battle it out in a restaurant they've never cooked in before, resulting in two of the local chefs becoming the judges and the other three competing to become the hometown champ in the new series Bite Club, premiering Thursday, September 6th at 9pmET/PT. The network also offered a sneak peek of Buddy vs. Duff, slated for 2019, which features elite bakers, Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman, going head to head in the ultimate baking competition.

Food Network is also welcoming back fan-favorites, including new seasons of Kids Baking Championship with hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman on Monday, August 6th at 9pmET/PT and Worst Cooks in America with mentors Anne Burrell and Robert Irvine on Sunday, August 12th at 9pmET/PT. September kicks off the network's holiday lineup, including new seasons of Halloween Baking Championship on Monday, September 24th at 9pmET/PT and Halloween Wars on Sunday, September 30th at 9pmET/PT.

In addition to today's TCA preview, Food Network is readying four new series including Ultimate Summer Cook-Off, with Eddie Jackson putting six talented chefs to the test in a competition where they will need to take America's summertime favorites and transform them as they compete for cook-out supremacy and the $25,000 grand prize, with the series premiere Sunday, August 5th at 8pmET/PT. New series Reality Cupcakes, premiering Monday, August 6th at 10pmET/PT & 10:30pmET/PT, in which cupcake designer Ashley Foxen welcomes viewers into her New York City bakery where she creates mouthwatering works of art that resemble anything her clients can imagine. Joining the network's weekend daytime lineup, Let's Eat is a new series celebrating all things food as hosts Brandi Milloy, Stuart O'Keeffe and Jamika Pessoa break down flavorful dishes to learn the secrets behind the most popular restaurants and food trends, sharing simple recipes, tips and tricks premiering Sunday, August 12th at 11amET/PT. Plus, new to the network, comedian Tom Papa knows that bread, pastries, sugar and carbs make life a little sweeter, and he's traveling the country to shine a light on how baked goods bring people closer together on the new series Baked, premiering Monday, September 3rd at 10pmET/PT.

For more information about Food Network's upcoming and current programming, visit FoodNetwork.com.

FOOD NETWORK (www.foodnetwork.com) is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to nearly 100 million U.S. households and draws over 46 million unique web users monthly. Since launching in 2009, Food Network Magazine's rate base has grown 13 times and is the No. 2 best-selling monthly magazine on the newsstand, with 13.5 million readers. Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:41:01 UTC
