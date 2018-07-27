Log in
Discovery : Power, Corruption And Controversial Death Explored In Investigation Discovery’s New Documentary, “Sugar Town”

07/27/2018 | 01:12am CEST

- Was it suicide, or murder? -

Silver Spring, Md. - Built on sugar cane production, New Iberia, Louisiana is a complicated town bisected by railroad tracks. Residents to the north of the tracks are predominantly white, while largely black neighborhoods lie to the south. These steel lines created a strong history of racial divide predating the American Civil War in New Iberia, and a Jim Crow south most residents would argue is still very much alive to this day. On March 2, 2014, simmering racial tensions came to a boil when 22-year-old Victor White III was fatally shot in the back of a police car while being taken to the station. Even more puzzling is the officers' accounts that White shot himself in the chest…despite being handcuffed behind his back in the rear seat of the patrol car. Focusing on the central mystery of what might have happened to Victor White III, SUGAR TOWN chronicles the White family's search for justice for their son's suspicious death while in police custody. The mystery becomes far more unsettling than any single tragedy, revealing a larger story of power, corruption and racial injustice nestled within a divided southern town, with Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal - a man shrouded in controversy - at the center. Exposing the reality of a country in turmoil and the everyday people demanding justice, Investigation Discovery and Stephen David Entertainment are proud to present the powerful two-hour documentary, SUGAR TOWN, on Monday, August 6 from 8-10PM ET.

'Victor White III was a father, a son, a brother - and sadly, I fear, a victim of injustices rooted in New Iberia,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'Tragedies like these unfortunately catapult people into becoming activists, and we are humbled to share the White family's crusade for answers in SUGAR TOWN. We are reminded that corruption and racism exist in our society, today, and we hope that ID's airing of this documentary will help spark informed dialogue about larger social injustices to ensure that White's death was not in vain.'

With exclusive access to the White family as they investigate their son's arrest and suspicious death, SUGAR TOWN profiles the deeply personal journey for justice featuring Victor White III's family members including his father, Reverend Victor White, mother Vanessa as well as two of his eight siblings, sister Lakeisha and brotherL.C.. The documentary also features interviews with key members of the New Iberian community, including local radio host Tony Brown, journalist from 'The Daily Iberian' Dwayne Fatheree, and local activist Donald Broussard, among others. Resident Anthony Dayerecounts his personal experience of brutality at the hands of New Iberia's law enforcement, and the documentary also features commentary from civil rights attorney Clayton Burgess as well as the White family's attorney,Carol Powell Lexing.

SUGAR TOWN is produced for Investigation Discovery by Stephen David Entertainment. For Stephen David, Stephen David and Tim W. Kelly are executive producers, Shan Nicholson is director, and Jonathan Soule is co-executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is executive producer, Sara Kozak is SVP of production, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories', the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com.

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 23:11:06 UTC
