Discovery : Power, Corruption And Controversial Death Explored In Investigation Discovery’s New Documentary, “Sugar Town”

- Was it suicide, or murder? -

Silver Spring, Md. - Built on sugar cane production, New Iberia, Louisiana is a complicated town bisected by railroad tracks. Residents to the north of the tracks are predominantly white, while largely black neighborhoods lie to the south. These steel lines created a strong history of racial divide predating the American Civil War in New Iberia, and a Jim Crow south most residents would argue is still very much alive to this day. On March 2, 2014, simmering racial tensions came to a boil when 22-year-old Victor White III was fatally shot in the back of a police car while being taken to the station. Even more puzzling is the officers' accounts that White shot himself in the chest…despite being handcuffed behind his back in the rear seat of the patrol car. Focusing on the central mystery of what might have happened to Victor White III, SUGAR TOWN chronicles the White family's search for justice for their son's suspicious death while in police custody. The mystery becomes far more unsettling than any single tragedy, revealing a larger story of power, corruption and racial injustice nestled within a divided southern town, with Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal - a man shrouded in controversy - at the center. Exposing the reality of a country in turmoil and the everyday people demanding justice, Investigation Discovery and Stephen David Entertainment are proud to present the powerful two-hour documentary, SUGAR TOWN, on Monday, August 6 from 8-10PM ET.

'Victor White III was a father, a son, a brother - and sadly, I fear, a victim of injustices rooted in New Iberia,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'Tragedies like these unfortunately catapult people into becoming activists, and we are humbled to share the White family's crusade for answers in SUGAR TOWN. We are reminded that corruption and racism exist in our society, today, and we hope that ID's airing of this documentary will help spark informed dialogue about larger social injustices to ensure that White's death was not in vain.'

With exclusive access to the White family as they investigate their son's arrest and suspicious death, SUGAR TOWN profiles the deeply personal journey for justice featuring Victor White III's family members including his father, Reverend Victor White, mother Vanessa as well as two of his eight siblings, sister Lakeisha and brotherL.C.. The documentary also features interviews with key members of the New Iberian community, including local radio host Tony Brown, journalist from 'The Daily Iberian' Dwayne Fatheree, and local activist Donald Broussard, among others. Resident Anthony Dayerecounts his personal experience of brutality at the hands of New Iberia's law enforcement, and the documentary also features commentary from civil rights attorney Clayton Burgess as well as the White family's attorney,Carol Powell Lexing.

SUGAR TOWN is produced for Investigation Discovery by Stephen David Entertainment. For Stephen David, Stephen David and Tim W. Kelly are executive producers, Shan Nicholson is director, and Jonathan Soule is co-executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is executive producer, Sara Kozak is SVP of production, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

