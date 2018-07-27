Discovery : Returning HGTV Series for July 2018 Through January 2019

Love It or List It

Airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The sharp wit and fun competitive banter between designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, the popular stars of Love It or List It, inspires fans who are passionate about home renovation, buying and selling. The new 20-episode season premiered on Monday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and features the pair as they help homeowners make a difficult decision: love their existing home after Hilary remodels their space or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family.

Flipping Virgins

Airs Wednesdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Navigating the risky realities of the buying/selling business to reap maximum profits is no easy task for novice house flippers, but with real estate expert Egypt Sherrod on hand to counsel them on the tricks of the trade, they have a solid shot at success. The new season premiered on Wednesday, July 11, at 11 p.m. ET/PT and features Egypt as she helps first-time flippers handle rocky moments. Her job is to steer them away from rookie mistakes so they learn how to make a profitable flip.

Desert Flippers

Premiered Tuesday, July 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Real estate and home renovation experts Eric and Lindsey Bennett will fix and flip more hot properties in Palm Springs, California, in a new season of HGTV's Desert Flippers. The new season will follow real estate broker Eric and designer Lindsey as they renovate dilapidated homes in a popular real estate market where investment properties are tough to find. The Wisconsin natives-who escaped harsh winters to follow their dream of house flipping in SoCal-will overcome extreme heat and unique desert challenges to create dream homes with high-end amenities and desirable outdoor living areas.

Property Brothers

Premieres Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

In the Emmy®-nominated series Property Brothers, contractor Jonathan Scott and real estate expert Drew Scott combine their skills to help families find, buy and renovate a property into their dream home. In each episode, Drew finds fixer uppers for the homebuyers to choose from, while Jonathan creates design plans to showcase each homes' potential.

Flip or Flop Atlanta

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

No project is too big for expert house flippers Ken and Anita Corsini, who together have an impressive 700-and counting-flips on their resume. In each episode of Flip or Flop Atlanta, the married business partners make their job look easy as Ken, a licensed contractor, and Anita, a real estate and design expert, identify neglected properties in the city's most preferred locales and convert them into charming southern homes. The reno-savvy duo pays attention to the smallest detail, adding high-end finishes to every design, sticking to the budget and working to attract the right buyer in this hot real estate market.

My Lottery Dream Home

Premieres Friday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

For those who dream of a 'no-strings' homebuying budget, HGTV's My Lottery Dream Home showcases lottery winners who, with help from charismatic designer David Bromstad, buy the first property with their winnings. To help them find their forever home, David tours three spectacular properties with his instant-millionaire clients.

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling

Premieres December 2018

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling follows contractor Jonathan Scott and real estate expert Drew Scott as they combine their skills to help families tackle two critical real estate activities-selling one home and buying another. Jonathan lends his renovation know-how to get homes listing-ready while Drew manages the sale of the existing home to get top dollar. In the end, he finds the family a stunning new home of their dreams.

Restored by the Fords

Premieres January 2019

In Restored by the Fords, siblings Leanne and Steve Ford return to Pittsburgh to help older homes look their best with beautiful and unique custom designs. The series follows Leanne, an interior designer, as she creates a new look and floor plan for homes, while her brother Steve, a licensed contractor and renovator, executes her vision to maximize the charm and functionality of outdated properties.

Flip or Flop Nashville

Premieres January 2019

They may be exes, but real estate and home renovation experts DeRon Jenkins and Page Turner are a perfect match when they snatch up eyesores in Nashville's hottest neighborhoods, revamp the old houses and flip them for top dollar. Page, a real estate expert, spots Music City's most promising properties and works alongside DeRon, a seasoned builder, to gut them and create stylish and functional family homes. Although they don't always see eye-to-eye, DeRon and Page ultimately negotiate and trust the other's reno know-how to complete each flip on time and on budget.

Home Town

Premieres January 2019

Ben and Erin Napier infuse their love of small town living into stunning home renovations for new families who are moving to Laurel, Mississippi. In each episode, Ben and Erin show their client two outdated but budget-friendly properties that meet the family's needs. To customize each home, Erin, an artist, presents a watercolor rendering to illustrate her vision for the project and creates a design that reflects the family's unique personality. Ben uses his skills as a woodworker and craftsman to build one-of-a-kind pieces from reclaimed materials for the new homeowners.

In Addition…

New seasons of HGTV's immensely popular fantasy destination series return throughout 2018, including Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Lakefront Bargain Hunt,Beach Hunters,Bahamas Life, Caribbean Life,Island Life, Mountain Life, Mexico Life and Hawaii Life.

