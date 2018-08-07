Log in
DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
‘Above and Beyond: NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow’ Lands in Cinemas Nationwide September 29 and October 3, Prior to the Discovery Channel Premiere On October 13

08/07/2018 | 09:21pm CEST

Theatrical Debut of New Documentary Directed, Produced and Narrated by Emmy®-Award Winner Rory Kennedy

DENVER - In celebration of NASA's 60th anniversary, Fathom Events is bringing the new Discovery Channel documentary 'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow' to movie theaters nationwide with two special cinematic screenings on September 29 and October 3. Directed, produced and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy®-winning Rory Kennedy ('Last Days of Vietnam,'), the in-cinema events will include a special introduction from Kennedy followed by a screening of the documentary.

Tickets for 'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow' can be purchased beginning Friday, August 3 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and Discovery Channel present 'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow' on Saturday, September 29 at 12:55 p.m. and Wednesday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. (all local times) in more than 650 select movie theaters, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be available August 3 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Following the Fathom screenings, the documentary will also air on October 13, 2018 on the Discovery Channel.

'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow' shines a spotlight on NASA's historic accomplishments in space, from the moon landing to Mars exploration to journeys to the outer edges of the solar system and beyond. More than a moving portrait of NASA's many accomplishments in space, 'Above and Beyond' also sheds light on the agency's lesser-known area of focus and the vital role NASA has played in measuring the health of our home planet. However, as far as NASA may travel, its gaze has always returned to Earth, monitoring our seas and skies, our ice and sands in an ongoing struggle to meet today's great challenge: protecting our planet.

'We are thrilled to partner with Discovery Channel to bring 'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow' to movie theaters nationwide,' said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. 'There are few events as cinematic as space travel, and the incredible stories of the men and women of NASA depicted in this remarkable documentary are well-deserving of the big screen treatment.'

'It is thrilling for me to have audiences see this film on the big screen, to showcase the images that NASA has captured over the last 60 years,' said Kennedy. 'My Uncle, President Kennedy, had the foresight to see the importance of NASA and their work. Over the years, the agency has changed not only our vision of the universe, but of our planet, and ourselves.'

For artwork and photos related to 'Above and Beyond: NASA's Journey to Tomorrow,' visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ('DBN') is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 941 locations and 1,496 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 19:20:00 UTC
