DISH NETWORK CORPORATION (DISH)
DISH Network : Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

07/27/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: DISH) will host a conference call at noon Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, August 3, 2018, to discuss its second quarter results. To attend the call, please use the information below for dial-in access. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID and ask for the "DISH Network Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call."

(PRNewsfoto/DISH)

Participant conference numbers: (888) 394-8218 (U.S.) and (323) 794-2588, Conference ID: 4467791.

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website the day of the call and will remain available for 48 hours.

DISH will distribute a financial results news release prior to the call. It will be posted to the Investor Relations website at ir.dish.com.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as the disruptive force in pay-TV, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. DISH operates a national in-home installation workforce, as well as an advertising sales group delivering targeted advertising solutions on DISH TV and Sling TV. In addition to its TV services, DISH has commenced buildout of a national narrowband "Internet of Things" network to provide innovative connectivity solutions and applications through its strategic spectrum portfolio. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 250 company.

For more information on DISH TV products and services, visit www.dish.com.
For more information on Sling TV products and services, visit www.sling.com
For company information, visit about.dish.com
Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts.
Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-announces-conference-call-for-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-300687499.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
