DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
DISH Network Shares See 14.53% Gain, Largest Percent Increase Since May 2011 -- Data Talk

08/03/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

DISH Network Corporation Class A (DISH) closed at $34.20, up $4.34 or 14.53%

-- Highest close since July 10, 2018 when it closed at $34.93

-- Largest percent increase since May 2, 2011 when it rose 18.97%

-- Earlier Friday, DISH Network reported its 2Q earnings, which included higher profit but lower revenue and subscriber growth

-- In a conference call on Friday, DISH Network Chairman Charlie Ergen said the company's impasse with Univision may not improve. Three Univision channels have been dark on Dish since June 30 when the provider rejected a 75% rate increase.

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 14.53% 34.2 Delayed Quote.-37.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25462.58 Delayed Quote.2.46%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 7395.4885 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.12% 7812.0145 Delayed Quote.13.03%
S&P 500 0.46% 2840.35 Real-time Quote.5.23%
Latest news on DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
11:03pDISH NETWORK : Shares Soar As Q2 Results Beat Street
AQ
10:51pDISH Network Shares See 14.53% Gain, Largest Percent Increase Since May 2011 ..
DJ
10:27pDISH NETWORK : results beat estimates, shares jump 14.5 percent
RE
04:31pS&P 500 MOVERS : Symc, ttwo
AQ
04:16pDISH NETWORK : Charges filed against wife accused in husband's killing
AQ
04:02pDISH NETWORK CORPORATION : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
01:31pDISH NETWORK : Subscribers, Revenue Decline While Profit Rises
DJ
01:04pDISH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:15pDISH NETWORK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
12:06pDISH NETWORK : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
News from SeekingAlpha
07:39aDISH Network +5.7% on Q2 beats, Sling subscriber growth 
06:11aDISH Network beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
08/02CELL TOWER REITS : The Hub Of 5G 
08/02Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
07/26AT&T : Too Much Fuss On The Bad 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 13 641 M
EBIT 2018 1 845 M
Net income 2018 1 325 M
Debt 2018 13 224 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,71
P/E ratio 2019 14,08
EV / Sales 2018 2,01x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 14 250 M
Chart DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
DISH Network Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 54,5 $
Spread / Average Target 83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Erik Carlson President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles William Ergen Chairman
John Swieringa Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven E. Swain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vivek Khemka Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-37.47%14 250
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC-12.43%71 677
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-20.28%22 459
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP-9.10%14 178
CYFROWY POLSAT SA-5.61%4 124
CABLE ONE INC1.36%4 122
