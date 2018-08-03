DISH Network Shares See 14.53% Gain, Largest Percent Increase Since May 2011 -- Data Talk

DISH Network Corporation Class A (DISH) closed at $34.20, up $4.34 or 14.53%

-- Highest close since July 10, 2018 when it closed at $34.93

-- Largest percent increase since May 2, 2011 when it rose 18.97%

-- Earlier Friday, DISH Network reported its 2Q earnings, which included higher profit but lower revenue and subscriber growth

-- In a conference call on Friday, DISH Network Chairman Charlie Ergen said the company's impasse with Univision may not improve. Three Univision channels have been dark on Dish since June 30 when the provider rejected a 75% rate increase.

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet