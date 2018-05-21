Log in
DIXONS CARPHONE
Dixons Carphone : Directorate Change

05/21/2018

About Dixons Carphone:

Dixons Carphone plc is Europe's leading specialist electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company, employing over 42,000 people in nine countries.

Focused on helping customers navigate the connected world, Dixons Carphone offers a comprehensive range of electrical and mobile products, connectivity and expert after-sales services from Team Knowhow.

Dixons Carphone's primary brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK & Ireland, Elkjøp, Elkjøp Phonehouse, Elgiganten, Elgiganten Phone House, Gigantti in the Nordic countries, Kotsovolos in Greece, and Dixons Travel in a number of UK airports as well as Dublin and Oslo. Our key service brand is Team Knowhow in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Business-to-business (B2B) services are provided through Connected World Services, Currys PC World Business and Carphone Warehouse Business. Connected World Services aims to leverage the Group's existing expertise, operating processes and technology to provide a range of services to businesses.

Disclaimer

Dixons Carphone plc published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 12:04:04 UTC
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 10 598 M
EBIT 2018 398 M
Net income 2018 273 M
Debt 2018 250 M
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 10,01
P/E ratio 2019 9,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 2 642 M
Technical analysis trends DIXONS CARPHONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,15  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer
Ian Paul Livingston Chairman
Humphrey Singer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Post Chief Technology Officer
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DIXONS CARPHONE15.23%3 546
BEST BUY COMPANY14.28%22 208
CECONOMY-24.55%3 584
TECH DATA CORP-15.96%3 153
BIC CAMERA INC.5.88%2 957
AARON'S, INC.3.19%2 884
