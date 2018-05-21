Dixons Carphone : Directorate Change

About Dixons Carphone:

Dixons Carphone plc is Europe's leading specialist electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company, employing over 42,000 people in nine countries.

Focused on helping customers navigate the connected world, Dixons Carphone offers a comprehensive range of electrical and mobile products, connectivity and expert after-sales services from Team Knowhow.

Dixons Carphone's primary brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK & Ireland, Elkjøp, Elkjøp Phonehouse, Elgiganten, Elgiganten Phone House, Gigantti in the Nordic countries, Kotsovolos in Greece, and Dixons Travel in a number of UK airports as well as Dublin and Oslo. Our key service brand is Team Knowhow in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Business-to-business (B2B) services are provided through Connected World Services, Currys PC World Business and Carphone Warehouse Business. Connected World Services aims to leverage the Group's existing expertise, operating processes and technology to provide a range of services to businesses.