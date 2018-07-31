Log in
Dixons Carphone : Statement re Update on Unauthorised Data Access

07/31/2018 | 08:18am CEST

Dixons Carphone plc

Update on Investigation into Unauthorised Data Access

On 13 June 2018, following a review of our systems security, we announced that we had found unauthorised access in the past to some of our data. Since then we have been putting further security measures in place to safeguard customer information, increased our investment in cyber security and added additional controls. In all of this we have been working intensively with leading cyber security experts.

Our investigation, which is now nearing completion, has identified that approximately 10 million records containing personal data may have been accessed in 2017. While there is now evidence that some of this data may have left our systems, these records do not contain payment card or bank account details and there is no evidence that any fraud has resulted. We are continuing to keep the relevant authorities updated.

As a precaution, we are choosing to communicate to all of our customers to apologise and advise them of protective steps to minimise the risk of fraud. As we indicated previously, we have taken action to close off this access and have no evidence it is continuing. We continue to make improvements and investments at pace to our security environment through enhanced controls, monitoring and testing.

Dixons Carphone Chief Executive Alex Baldock said:

'Since our data security review uncovered last year's breach, we've been working around the clock to put it right. That's included closing off the unauthorised access, adding new security measures and launching an immediate investigation, which has allowed us to build a fuller understanding of the incident that we're updating on today.

As a precaution, we're now also contacting all our customers to apologise and advise on the steps they can take to protect themselves.

Again, we're disappointed in having fallen short here, and very sorry for any distress we've caused our customers. I want to assure them that we remain fully committed to making their personal data safe with us.'

This release contains inside information.

Next announcement

The Group will publish its Q1 trading statement on Thursday 6th September 2018.

For further information

Assad Malic

IR, PR & Corporate Affairs Director

+44 (0)7414 191044

Mark Reynolds

Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7979 696 498

Amy Shields

Head of External Communications

+44 (0)7588 201 442

Tim Danaher, Helen Smith

Brunswick Group

+44 (0)207 404 5959

Information on Dixons Carphone plc is available at www.dixonscarphone.com

Follow us on Twitter: @dixonscarphone

About Dixons Carphone:

Dixons Carphone plc is Europe's leading specialist electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company, employing over 42,000 people in eight countries.

Focused on helping customers navigate the connected world, Dixons Carphone offers a comprehensive range of electrical and mobile products, connectivity and expert after-sales services from Team Knowhow.

Dixons Carphone's primary brands include Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK & Ireland, Elkjøp, Elkjøp Phonehouse, Elgiganten, Elgiganten Phone House, Gigantti in the Nordic countries, Kotsovolos in Greece, and Dixons Travel in a number of UK airports as well as Dublin and Oslo. Our key service brand is Team Knowhow in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Business-to-business (B2B) services are provided through Connected World Services, Currys PC World Business and Carphone Warehouse Business.

Disclaimer

Dixons Carphone plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:17:06 UTC
