Dixons Carphone : Statement re Update on Unauthorised Data Access

Dixons Carphone plc

Update on Investigation into Unauthorised Data Access

On 13 June 2018, following a review of our systems security, we announced that we had found unauthorised access in the past to some of our data. Since then we have been putting further security measures in place to safeguard customer information, increased our investment in cyber security and added additional controls. In all of this we have been working intensively with leading cyber security experts.

Our investigation, which is now nearing completion, has identified that approximately 10 million records containing personal data may have been accessed in 2017. While there is now evidence that some of this data may have left our systems, these records do not contain payment card or bank account details and there is no evidence that any fraud has resulted. We are continuing to keep the relevant authorities updated.

As a precaution, we are choosing to communicate to all of our customers to apologise and advise them of protective steps to minimise the risk of fraud. As we indicated previously, we have taken action to close off this access and have no evidence it is continuing. We continue to make improvements and investments at pace to our security environment through enhanced controls, monitoring and testing.

Dixons Carphone Chief Executive Alex Baldock said:

'Since our data security review uncovered last year's breach, we've been working around the clock to put it right. That's included closing off the unauthorised access, adding new security measures and launching an immediate investigation, which has allowed us to build a fuller understanding of the incident that we're updating on today.

As a precaution, we're now also contacting all our customers to apologise and advise on the steps they can take to protect themselves.

Again, we're disappointed in having fallen short here, and very sorry for any distress we've caused our customers. I want to assure them that we remain fully committed to making their personal data safe with us.'

This release contains inside information.

