DLH HOLDINGS CORP (DLHC)
DLH Holdings Corp : DLH Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call

08/06/2018 | 03:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2018 / DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-26F61998BBA2B.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 129 M
EBIT 2018 7,72 M
Net income 2018 1,13 M
Debt 2018 6,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 63,67
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,58x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 68,2 M
Technical analysis trends DLH HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zachary C. Parker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick Gerald Wasserman Non-Executive Chairman
Kathryn M. Johnbull Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Delaney Independent Director
William H. Alderman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DLH HOLDINGS CORP-6.98%68
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 557
CINTAS CORPORATION32.79%21 991
UNITED RENTALS-13.67%12 281
INTERTEK GROUP12.52%12 250
LG CORP--.--%11 593
