Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  DLSI    ALDLS   FR0010404368

DLSI (ALDLS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 10:10:12 am
22.2 EUR   +1.37%
10:17aDLSI : Revenue for the 1st half (English version)
PU
05/15DLSI : Revenue for the 1rst quarter (English version)
PU
05/15DLSI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DLSI : Revenue for the 1st half (English version)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 10:17am CEST

Press release

Friday, 27 July 2018

Revenue for the first half of 2018:109.7M +11.13%

Consolidated revenue for the first half of the 2018 financial year amounted to109 665K*compared with98 680K for the first half of the 2017 financial year, representing an 11.13% increase.

Revenue generated outside France was of28 820K (26.3% of total revenue) up 14.49% compared with the first half of the 2017 financial year.

The DLSI group generated its highest revenue in June 2018:22M.

The change in revenue resulted from market conditions and development in the nuclear-energy sector, which showed a 66% increase compared with the first quarter of the current financial year.

Thanks to this dynamic second quarter and continued strong activity at the start of the third quarter, the initial forecast of230M in consolidated revenue for 2018 (215.3M in consolidated revenue as at 31 December 2017) should be reached, and possibly exceeded, if corporate recruiting needs remain at the current levels.

The group is continuing to look into new acquisitions in order to pursue its growth both in France and abroad.

* Figures not yet audited

Next event (after market closes):

Publication of the consolidated results for the first half of the year on 14 September 2018

About DLSI:

Created in 1992, the DLSI Group represents a network of over 70 agencies located throughout eastern France, from Dunkirk to Lyon, as well as in Paris, the north-west and the Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur region. The DLSI Group also has locations in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Poland.

With a foothold in all industries, we offer all employment solutions, from indefinite-term contracts to fixed-term contracts and temporary employment.

Listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris since 2006, the Group generated 215.3 million euros in revenue in 2017.

Follow our news in real time: @DLSI_Officiel

ISIN FR0010404368 - Ticker symbol: ALDLS

DLSI contacts:

- Financial: Raymond DOUDOT / Jean Marie NANTERN / Anne Marie ROHR - phone: 03 87 88 12 80

- Communications: Maël LE NINAN -[email protected]

DLSI

Avenue Jean-Eric Bousch - CS 40163 I 57603 Forbach cedex I France Phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80 I Fax: +33 3 87 88 11 70 Iwww.groupedlsi.com

Disclaimer

DLSI SA published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 08:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DLSI
10:17aDLSI : Revenue for the 1st half (English version)
PU
05/15DLSI : Revenue for the 1rst quarter (English version)
PU
05/15DLSI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
05/10DLSI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
2017DLSI : Revenue for the 1st half
PU
2017DLSI : New acquisition in 20017
PU
2017DLSI : Revenue for 2016 (English version)
PU
2017DLSI : 170208 1st acquisition (English version)
PU
2016DLSI : 160915 1st acquisition (English version)
PU
2016DLSI : Groupe DLSI - Suivi Kepler
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 234 M
EBIT 2018 12,0 M
Net income 2018 8,00 M
Debt 2018 12,0 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 6,87
P/E ratio 2019 6,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 55,3 M
Chart DLSI
Duration : Period :
DLSI Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DLSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 31,0 €
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Doudot Chairman-Management Board
Raymond Doudot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Marie Nantern Member-Supervisory Board
Laurent Lutz Member-Supervisory Board
Grégoire Fernandez Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DLSI-10.87%65
RANDSTAD N.V.5.04%11 408
ADECCO GROUP-18.85%10 111
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL36.75%9 385
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-26.09%6 136
51JOB, INC. (ADR)52.36%5 878
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.