DLSI : Revenue for the 1st half (English version)

Press release

Friday, 27 July 2018

Revenue for the first half of 2018:€109.7M +11.13%

Consolidated revenue for the first half of the 2018 financial year amounted to€109 665K*compared with€98 680K for the first half of the 2017 financial year, representing an 11.13% increase.

Revenue generated outside France was of€28 820K (26.3% of total revenue) up 14.49% compared with the first half of the 2017 financial year.

The DLSI group generated its highest revenue in June 2018:€22M.

The change in revenue resulted from market conditions and development in the nuclear-energy sector, which showed a 66% increase compared with the first quarter of the current financial year.

Thanks to this dynamic second quarter and continued strong activity at the start of the third quarter, the initial forecast of€230M in consolidated revenue for 2018 (€215.3M in consolidated revenue as at 31 December 2017) should be reached, and possibly exceeded, if corporate recruiting needs remain at the current levels.

The group is continuing to look into new acquisitions in order to pursue its growth both in France and abroad.

* Figures not yet audited

Next event (after market closes):

Publication of the consolidated results for the first half of the year on 14 September 2018

About DLSI:

Created in 1992, the DLSI Group represents a network of over 70 agencies located throughout eastern France, from Dunkirk to Lyon, as well as in Paris, the north-west and the Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur region. The DLSI Group also has locations in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Poland.

With a foothold in all industries, we offer all employment solutions, from indefinite-term contracts to fixed-term contracts and temporary employment.

Listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris since 2006, the Group generated 215.3 million euros in revenue in 2017.

Follow our news in real time: @DLSI_Officiel

ISIN FR0010404368 - Ticker symbol: ALDLS

DLSI contacts:

- Financial: Raymond DOUDOT / Jean Marie NANTERN / Anne Marie ROHR - phone: 03 87 88 12 80

- Communications: Maël LE NINAN -[email protected]

DLSI

Avenue Jean-Eric Bousch - CS 40163 I 57603 Forbach cedex I France Phone: +33 3 87 88 12 80 I Fax: +33 3 87 88 11 70 Iwww.groupedlsi.com