DMCI : Notice of Media Briefing

C05326-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 7, 2018

2. SEC Identification Number AS095002283

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 004-703-376-000

4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter DMCI Holdings, Inc.

5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines

6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

7. Address of principal office 3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Postal Code 1231

8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 888 3000

9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.

10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA 11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 13,277,470,000 Preferred 3,780

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

MEDIA BRIEFING

Background/Description of the Disclosure

This is to notify the Exchange that the Corporation will be holding a Media Briefing, the details of which are as follows:

Type of Briefing MEDIA BRIEFING Subject of the Briefing 2018 First Half Results and other corporate developments Date of the Briefing Aug 13, 2018 Time 6:30 pm Venue 3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Contact Person Christine Mae C. Ong Contact Details Tel. (632) 888 3000 Email:[email protected]

Other Relevant Information

Business reporters who wish to attend the media briefing are required to register and confirm their attendance on or before Thursday, August 10, 2018.

