DMCI HOLDINGS INC. (DMC)
DMCI : Notice of Media Briefing

08/07/2018 | 05:01am CEST

C05326-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Aug 7, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number AS095002283

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    004-703-376-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    DMCI Holdings, Inc.

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City Postal Code 1231

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 888 3000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item No. 9

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

Common

13,277,470,000

Preferred

3,780

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

DMCI Holdings, Inc.

DMC

PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

MEDIA BRIEFING

Background/Description of the Disclosure

This is to notify the Exchange that the Corporation will be holding a Media Briefing, the details of which are as follows:

Type of Briefing

MEDIA BRIEFING

Subject of the Briefing

2018 First Half Results and other corporate developments

Date of the Briefing

Aug 13, 2018

Time

6:30 pm

Venue

3/F Dacon Bldg. 2281 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City

Contact Person

Christine Mae C. Ong

Contact Details

Tel. (632) 888 3000 Email:[email protected]

Other Relevant Information

Business reporters who wish to attend the media briefing are required to register and confirm their attendance on or before Thursday, August 10, 2018.

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Brian Lim

Designation

Vice President & Senior Finance Officer

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 03:00:05 UTC
Latest news on DMCI HOLDINGS INC.
05:01aDMCI : Notice of Media Briefing
PU
08/03DMCI : recognized for corporate governance
PU
07/17DMCI : Attendance in Corporate Governance Forum
PU
07/06DMCI : Public Ownership Report as of June 30, 2018
PU
06/26DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of an Officer
PU
06/26DMCI : may bid for new railway
AQ
06/25DMCI : Homes bullish on P40-B 2018 sales target
AQ
06/24DMCI : Japanese firm could partner for project
AQ
06/22DMCI : Training of Director/Officer
PU
06/22DMCI : Change in Shareholdings of a Director
PU
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 86 398 M
EBIT 2018 23 582 M
Net income 2018 16 243 M
Debt 2018 11 124 M
Yield 2018 3,94%
P/E ratio 2018 10,16
P/E ratio 2019 9,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,03x
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capitalization 165 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,7  PHP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isidro Almeda Consunji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Jorge A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Victor A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS INC.3 103
3M COMPANY-11.93%121 599
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL1.05%115 134
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-24.93%114 201
SIEMENS-3.83%110 236
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.30%49 003
