DMCI : recognized for corporate governance

DMCI HOLDINGS INC. (DMC)
08/03/2018 | 04:01am CEST

DMCI Holdings recognized for corporate governance

Diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. was recently recognized as one of five top performing publicly listed holding companies by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

The selection was made after DMCI Holdings scored over 80 points in the 2017 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), an initiative of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum that started in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank in 2011. The initiative aims to raise the corporate governance standards and practices among ASEAN publicly listed companies.

The ICD is the only domestic ranking body of the ACGS in the Philippines as appointed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PHOTO CAPTION: SEC Chair Emilio B. Aquino (left) and DMCI Holdings Vice President and Senior Finance Officer Brian T. Lim (right).

###

Disclaimer

DMCI Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 02:00:02 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 86 398 M
EBIT 2018 23 582 M
Net income 2018 16 243 M
Debt 2018 11 124 M
Yield 2018 3,96%
P/E ratio 2018 10,11
P/E ratio 2019 9,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 156 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,7  PHP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isidro Almeda Consunji Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Herbert M. Consunji CFO, Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Cesar A. Buenaventura Vice Chairman
Jorge A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Victor A. Consunji Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMCI HOLDINGS INC.2 953
3M COMPANY-12.03%126 053
SIEMENS3.16%119 569
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.30%118 558
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.89%118 381
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.35%49 703
