DMCI : recognized for corporate governance

DMCI Holdings recognized for corporate governance

Diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings, Inc. was recently recognized as one of five top performing publicly listed holding companies by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

The selection was made after DMCI Holdings scored over 80 points in the 2017 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), an initiative of the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum that started in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank in 2011. The initiative aims to raise the corporate governance standards and practices among ASEAN publicly listed companies.

The ICD is the only domestic ranking body of the ACGS in the Philippines as appointed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PHOTO CAPTION: SEC Chair Emilio B. Aquino (left) and DMCI Holdings Vice President and Senior Finance Officer Brian T. Lim (right).

###