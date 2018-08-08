DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018

August 8, 2018
To whom it may concern
Company Name RepresentativeDMG MORI CO., LTD.
Masahiko Mori Representative Director and President
Contact
(Securities Code: 6141 Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Hirotake Kobayashi Vice President, Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer
(Tel: +81‐03‐6758‐5900)
Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018
DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY 2018 from its announcement on February 13, 2018, considering recent business performance.
Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2018
(January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
(Unit: million yen)
|
Sales revenues
|
Operating result
|
Income attributable to owners of the parent
|
Income attributable to owners of the parent per Share
(Yen)
|
Previously Announced Forecast (A)
|
450,000
|
35,000
|
20,000
|
156.59
|
Forecast after revision (B)
|
470,000
|
38,000
|
22,000
|
173.12
|
Difference (B) ‐ (A)
|
20,000
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
Increase Ratio (%)
|
4.4%
|
8.6%
|
10.0%
|
Ref: Results of FY2017
|
429,664
|
29,391
|
15,263
|
116.44
Exchange rate for fiscal year 2018: JPY 110.0 /USD for the full year, 130.0 /EUR for the full year
Reasons for the Revision
Supported by the strong demand in market, sales and incomes in the FY2018 are expected to exceed the figures given in the previous announcement
NOTE) The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.
Disclaimer
DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 03:11:02 UTC