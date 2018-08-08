DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018

August 8, 2018

To whom it may concern

Company Name RepresentativeDMG MORI CO., LTD.

Masahiko Mori Representative Director and President

Contact

(Securities Code: 6141 Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Hirotake Kobayashi Vice President, Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer

(Tel: +81‐03‐6758‐5900)

Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018

DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY 2018 from its announcement on February 13, 2018, considering recent business performance.

Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2018

(January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(Unit: million yen)

Sales revenues Operating result Income attributable to owners of the parent Income attributable to owners of the parent per Share (Yen) Previously Announced Forecast (A) 450,000 35,000 20,000 156.59 Forecast after revision (B) 470,000 38,000 22,000 173.12 Difference (B) ‐ (A) 20,000 3,000 2,000 Increase Ratio (%) 4.4% 8.6% 10.0% Ref: Results of FY2017 429,664 29,391 15,263 116.44

Exchange rate for fiscal year 2018: JPY 110.0 /USD for the full year, 130.0 /EUR for the full year

Reasons for the Revision

Supported by the strong demand in market, sales and incomes in the FY2018 are expected to exceed the figures given in the previous announcement

NOTE) The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.