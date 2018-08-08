Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  DMG Mori Co Ltd    6141   JP3924800000

DMG MORI CO LTD (6141)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DMG Mori : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 05:12am CEST

August 8, 2018

To whom it may concern

Company Name RepresentativeDMG MORI CO., LTD.

Masahiko Mori Representative Director and President

Contact

(Securities Code: 6141 Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Hirotake Kobayashi Vice President, Accounting / Finance HQ Executive Officer

(Tel: +810367585900)

Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018

DMG MORI CO., LTD. has decided to revise its consolidated financial forecast for the FY 2018 from its announcement on February 13, 2018, considering recent business performance.

Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2018

(January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

(Unit: million yen)

Sales revenues

Operating result

Income attributable to owners of the parent

Income attributable to owners of the parent per Share

(Yen)

Previously Announced Forecast (A)

450,000

35,000

20,000

156.59

Forecast after revision (B)

470,000

38,000

22,000

173.12

Difference (B) (A)

20,000

3,000

2,000

Increase Ratio (%)

4.4%

8.6%

10.0%

Ref: Results of FY2017

429,664

29,391

15,263

116.44

Exchange rate for fiscal year 2018: JPY 110.0 /USD for the full year, 130.0 /EUR for the full year

Reasons for the Revision

Supported by the strong demand in market, sales and incomes in the FY2018 are expected to exceed the figures given in the previous announcement

NOTE) The financial forecast shown above is based on information available at the time of this announcement and the actual results may vary.

Disclaimer

DMG Mori Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 03:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DMG MORI CO LTD
05:12aDMG MORI : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018
PU
07/20DMG MORI : Japanese manufacturer DMG Mori is moving its North American headquart..
AQ
07/18DMG MORI : Sole Source DMG Mori Vertical Machining Center
AQ
06/27DMG MORI CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/09DMG MORI : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in Michigan (June 9)
AQ
06/09DMG MORI : MILITARY $25.26 Million Federal Contract Awarded to DMG Mori USA
AQ
05/31DMG MORI : Patent Issued for Machine Tool (USPTO 9975180)
AQ
05/10DMG MORI : Zero Sludge Coolant Tank for sludge collection in a coolant tank
PU
05/07DMG MORI : Election of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DMG MORI AG
PU
05/03DMG MORI : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Workpiece Loader Device", for..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/11Are Somewhat Sluggish Order Comps A Risk For Hurco? 
01/11DMG Mori Running On A Global Tool Recovery 
01/08Hurco Rebounding With The Machine Tool Cycle 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 473 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 21 804 M
Debt 2018 94 118 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 9,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,16
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart DMG MORI CO LTD
Duration : Period :
DMG Mori Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DMG MORI CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 974  JPY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Mori President & Representative Director
Hirotake Kobayashi Representative Director, VP & GM-Finance
Hiroaki Tamai Representative Director, VP, GM-Administration
Naoshi Takayama Senior Managing Director & GM-Development
Kenji Oishi Senior MD, GM & Manager-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMG MORI CO LTD-29.07%1 884
KENNAMETAL INC.-21.52%3 141
HIWIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP--.--%2 868
OSG CORP0.00%2 158
OKUMA CORP-17.82%1 864
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO LTD--.--%1 557
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.