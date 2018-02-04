Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  DMS (Diagnostic Medical Systems)    DGM   FR0012202497

DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) (DGM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/02 05:23:31 pm
1.575 EUR   +5.70%
08:01p DMS : FY17 revenues: rather weak
2017 DMS : Q3 trading statement: more time needed...
2017 DMS : Q3 17: confirming DMS is a long-term story
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

DMS : FY17 revenues: rather weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 08:01pm CET

FY17 revenues: rather weak
EARNINGS/SALES RELEASES
FACT

DMS released FY17 sales. Revenues reached €27.1m (-9% on a comparable basis), of which €26.5m for DMS Imaging (-10%), €0.5m for DMS Biotech (+18%) and €0 for DMS Wellness.


ANALYSIS

The turnover is clearly disappointing, coming after a 4% decline in H1 17 and 5% over 9 months. Of course, as we have previously mentioned, the level of revenue is hard to estimate on a single quarter, due to the very nature of the Imaging activity, where the signing of a single contract can change the picture overnight, as was the case last year with a €1.9m order in bone densitometry for a Southern European country which contributed to a high comparison basis. The segment thus reported sales down 33%. In this segment, the first sales linked to the agreement with Fujifilm should occur in FY18 after the salesforce is trained. Similarly, the group has decided to slow sales in a North African country due the level of risk associated, which has contributed to the decline of sales in radiology, leading to a 3% decrease in the segment’s sales despite the agreement with Carestream Health partly compensating for this decline.
On the positive side, DMS Imaging has signed a contract in Egypt worth US$1.9 (€1.5m) which should boost FY18 sales. The new segments show a better sales pattern, with DMS Biotech sales up 18% (from a low basis though), with 11 contracts signed in FY17 and an expected significant take-off of sales in FY18, particularly in Europe. Lastly, DMS Wellness should book its first sales in FY18 after the registration process is completed for its cellulite and lymphatic drainage solutions (Celliss). This said, altogether, the overall performance for FY17 is rather weak at the top-line level and it is highly unlikely that the group reaches our current forecast in terms of profits for FY17, again partly because quarterly sales can be very volatile.


IMPACT

We will adjust our numbers/forecasts (most likely to the downside) once the group releases its FY17 results on 30 April.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SY
08:01p DMS : FY17 revenues: rather weak
2017 DMS : Q3 trading statement: more time needed...
2017 DMS : Q3 17: confirming DMS is a long-term story
2017 DMS : Still some way to go to restore profits
2017 DMS : H1 17 results: a bit weak
2017 DMS : New distribution agreement in China for DMS Biotech
2017 DMS : H1 17 sales: a bit weak at first sight, but no dramas
2017 DMS : Selling the stake in Alpha Mos
2017 Sound Q1 17 trading statement (DMS)
2017 FY16 : in line (DMS)
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 112,50
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 25,4 M
Chart DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SY
Duration : Period :
DMS (Diagnostic Medical Sy Technical Analysis Chart | DGM | FR0012202497 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul Ansel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Samuel Sancerni Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Simonyi See-Nuan Director
Mathieu Omnes Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS)8.62%32
NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC.3.76%1 665
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLGY CO LTD-12.35%1 200
VIEWORKS CO.,LTD--.--%396
DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ0.00%339
RAYENCE CO LTD--.--%329
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.