DMX Technologies : Further Reports To The Regulatory Authorities
0
02/22/2018 | 12:41am CET
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 22, 2018 7:30
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Further Reports To The Regulatory Authorities
Announcement Reference
SG180222OTHRVJTZ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Iwao Oishi
Designation
Executive Director, Vice Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment for details.
Attachments
DMX Technologies Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 23:40:06 UTC.