DNA Oyj : Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 - invitation to news conferences

DNA PLC INVESTOR NEWS, 23 JANUARY 2018, 9:00 AM EET

DNA will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2017 on Friday 2 February, 2018 at about 8:30 am EET. The stock exchange release and the result report in Finnish and English will be available at that time on DNA's website at www.dna.fi/investors. DNA will arrange two news conferences on the result publication day. Results will be presented by CEO Jukka Leinonen and CFO Timo Karppinen.

News conference in Finnish for media and analysts at 10:00 am EET

The event will take place at DNA House, Läkkisepäntie 21, Helsinki. Registration for the event is requested by email to [email protected].

The news conference will also be webcasted live at: www.dna.fi/investors

Conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 pm EET

The audience is welcome to participate and ask questions through a conference call by dialing in a couple of minutes before the scheduled time;

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104

USA: +1 323 794 2095

Participant Passcode: 736 430

Conference call can be also followed by live audiocast at: www.dna.fi/investors.

The presentation materials from both events will be available on DNA's website before the event: www.dna.fi/investors. Recording of the news conference and the transcript of the conference call will be available on the same webpage later during the day.

Further enquiries:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1262, [email protected]

DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, [email protected]

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and working. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2016, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 859 million and an operating profit of EUR 91 million. DNA has more than 3.8 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For further information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi, @DNA_Business and @DNA_Palvelu and Facebook.

