DNO (DNO)
03:21p DNO ASA : Disclosure of Holdings
AQ
03:18p DNO : Subscribes to Shares in Panoro Energy, Completes Sale of Tunis..
GL
03:17p DNO : Panoro Energy - Private Placement Update and Notification of M..
AQ
DNO : Subscribes to Shares in Panoro Energy, Completes Sale of Tunisia Assets

07/30/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

Oslo, 30 July 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced it has subscribed to 2,641,465 shares in Oslo-listed Panoro Energy ASA, representing 5.65 percent of the outstanding shares, at a price of NOK 12.82 per share.

The share subscription follows a transaction in which DNO sold its Tunisia subsidiary, DNO Tunisia AS, to Panoro as the Company continues its divestment of non-core assets and focuses on expanding its operations in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and offshore Norway.

All DNO Tunisia employees have transferred to Panoro as part of the transaction. Panoro has assumed all existing permit interests, rights and remaining work obligations at the Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit, Ras El Besh Concession and Hammamet Offshore Exploration Permit. Panoro has retained a cash balance of USD 8.6 million in DNO Tunisia AS, reflecting DNO's partial contribution toward the remaining work obligations and in support of Panoro's ability to develop and unlock value in the assets. Through its shareholding in Panoro, DNO maintains exposure to the Tunisian permits and will in addition receive a deferred consideration of up to USD 13.2 million paid through future production from the Sfax Offshore Exploration Permit.

--

For further information, please contact:
Media: [email protected]
Investors: [email protected]
Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 671 M
EBIT 2018 295 M
Net income 2018 219 M
Finance 2018 268 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,94
P/E ratio 2019 6,53
EV / Sales 2018 2,68x
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 2 066 M
Technical analysis trends DNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,04 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bjørn Kenneth Dale Managing Director
Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani Executive Chairman
Haakon Sandborg Chief Financial Officer
Gunnar Hirsti Director
Shelley M. Watson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DNO67.05%2 066
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.17%84 011
EOG RESOURCES19.68%74 592
CNOOC LTD14.26%72 690
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.25%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.74%43 917
