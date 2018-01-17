Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dolby Laboratories, Inc.    DLB

DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC. (DLB)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Dolby Laboratories hosts the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:02pm CET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 16, 2018, Dolby Laboratories hosted the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration at The Regency Center. Photo credit: James Butler, Dolby Laboratories.

On January 16, 2018, Dolby Laboratories hosted the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration at The Regency Center.
On January 16, 2018, Dolby Laboratories hosted the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration. (L-R) Ariel Fischer, VP, New Products, Curt Behlmer, SVP, Content Solutions and Industry Relations, Christine Thomas, Senior Director, Worldwide Technical Operations and Strategic Initiatives, Tim Pryde, Director of Dolby Music – Electronic.


On January 16, 2018, Dolby Laboratories hosted the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration at The Regency Center.
Ariel Fischer, VP, New Products, Dolby Laboratories, demonstrates the Dolby Atmos for Music experience to a Recording Academy member at the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration.


On January 16, 2018, Dolby Laboratories hosted the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration at The Regency Center.
Guests of the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration were treated to a live electronic music set, presented in Dolby Atmos.


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68d7d47c-0a3d-40bc-abc4-bdc1ba41e9f3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3ad40cb-d7a2-45dd-9ba2-656605b6e80b

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74e6a6b7-24b9-4ce1-8c96-c59846db0286

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

Media Contact

Dolby Laboratories 
Gentry Bennett, +1-415-645-5361 
[email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
07:02p Dolby Laboratories hosts the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nomi..
02:31p Dolby Atmos Elevates the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray, New 500-Seat..
01:17p DOLBY LABORATORIES : Awarded by the Advanced Imaging Society
02:01a Dolby Laboratories Awarded by the Advanced Imaging Society
01/14 Middle class drives TV, PC innovation
01/13 Middle class drives TV, PC innovation
01/11 DOLBY LABORATORIES : Vision or HDR10+? wants you to have both
01/10 CADENCE DESIGN : First DSP IP core to support Dolby Atmos for PCs
01/09 Dolby Laboratories Takes Your Entertainment to the Next Level
01/09 ROKU : TCL and Roku unite on a hands-free speaker and new Dolby 4K TVs
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 DOLBY LABORATORIES : Do You Trust The 'New' Business?
2017 DOLBY : Leader In Sound, But Margin Compression In Its Largest Segment Is Worryi..
2017 Amazon launches Fire TV Stick Basic Edition to over 100 countries and territo..
2017 Dolby Laboratories goes ex-dividend tomorrow
2017 Dolby Labs down nearly 4% on Q3, guidance misses
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 155 M
EBIT 2018 290 M
Net income 2018 230 M
Finance 2018 1 021 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 28,41
P/E ratio 2019 24,41
EV / Sales 2018 4,73x
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
Capitalization 6 482 M
Chart DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | DLB | US25659T1079 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 62,4 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. Yeaman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter C. Gotcher Chairman
Lewis Chew CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Roger S. Siboni Independent Director
Norvall William Jasper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.40%6 482
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX6.37%66 829
VIVENDI6.16%37 720
VIACOM9.57%12 896
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. (USA)-4.55%6 458
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 692
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.