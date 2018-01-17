Dolby Laboratories hosts the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 16, 2018, Dolby Laboratories hosted the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration at The Regency Center. Photo credit: James Butler, Dolby Laboratories.
On January 16, 2018, Dolby Laboratories hosted the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration. (L-R) Ariel Fischer, VP, New Products, Curt Behlmer, SVP, Content Solutions and Industry Relations, Christine Thomas, Senior Director, Worldwide Technical Operations and Strategic Initiatives, Tim Pryde, Director of Dolby Music – Electronic.
Ariel Fischer, VP, New Products, Dolby Laboratories, demonstrates the Dolby Atmos for Music experience to a Recording Academy member at the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration.
Guests of the Seventh Annual San Francisco Chapter GRAMMY Nominee Celebration were treated to a live electronic music set, presented in Dolby Atmos.