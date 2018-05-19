Dollar General : Celebrates Grand Opening of its Jackson, Georgia Distribution Center

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) celebrated the official grand opening of the
Company’s 15th distribution center in Jackson, Georgia this
morning alongside approximately 1,000 employees, their families and
special guests. Dollar General and state and local agencies have
invested approximately $85 million in the construction of the new
center. Dollar General expects its Jackson distribution center to create
more than 500 jobs and to deliver immediate and long-term benefits for
the local economy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005084/en/
Dollar General celebrates the official grand opening of its 15th distribution center in Jackson, Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our 15th
distribution center in Jackson today and to create more than 500 new
jobs that will provide long-term career opportunities to the people of
middle Georgia,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “This
strategically-located distribution center will not only allow Dollar
General to contribute to the local economy in Georgia, but it also
positions us to further support our store growth strategy throughout the
southeast United States. We are grateful for the collaboration from
state and local leaders including Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, the
Georgia Department of Economic Development and the joint leaders from
Butts and Spalding Counties who have been supportive since the project’s
inception. We look forward to a positive, longstanding partnership with
the community.”
Dollar General first announced its plan to open the Georgia distribution
center in May 2016. The company began shipping from the center in fall
2017 and currently, the nearly one-million-square-foot center supports
approximately 750 stores in the southeast United States. Between the
Jackson distribution center and more than 800 stores in the state,
Dollar General proudly employs more than 7,500 people throughout Georgia.
As an extension of Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others
and its commitment to literacy and education, today’s festivities also
included the announcement of donations to the Butts County School
District and the Griffin-Spalding County School System. Each
organization received $7,500.
“We are excited that Dollar General chose Georgia to locate their new,
state-of-the-art distribution center,” said Georgia Department of
Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Congratulations to
everyone involved with this project. Our interconnected transportation
network is the key driver behind Georgia becoming a hub for distribution
centers, and I am confident that Dollar General’s strategic location in
Jackson will support their growth throughout the southeast.”
“The Dollar General distribution facility has been a tremendous addition
to the economic landscape of not only our community, but the entire
region,” said Griffin-Spalding Development Authority Chairman Chuck
Copeland. “The number of new jobs created by its opening will have a
meaningful impact on our area for years to come.”
“Since opening, Dollar General has put people back to work and brought a
renewed energy back to our community,” said Bryan Bush, chairman of the
Joint Development Authority of Butts and Spalding County. “From their
community involvement to their corporate culture, we are excited that
Dollar General is a part of the fabric of our community.”
For the Jackson project, Dollar General partnered with Clayco as the
project’s official general contractor, Leo A. Daly as the architectural
engineering firm and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm.
Dollar General’s 14 additional distribution centers are located in
Alachua, Florida; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Bethel,
Pennsylvania; Fulton, Missouri; Indianola, Mississippi; Janesville,
Wisconsin; Jonesville, South Carolina; Lebec, California; Marion,
Indiana; San Antonio, Texas; Scottsville, Kentucky; South Boston,
Virginia; and Zanesville, Ohio. The company is currently under
construction on distribution centers in Longview, Texas and Amsterdam,
New York.
For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story,
please contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477)
or via email at [email protected].
About Dollar General Corporation
Dollar General Corporation
has been delivering value to shoppers for over 75 years. Dollar General
helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products
that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health
and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and
seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood
locations. Dollar General operated 14,609 stores in 44 states as of
March 2, 2018. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar
General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as
Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever,
Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.
Follow Dollar General:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005084/en/