Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dollar General Corporation    DG

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION (DG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dollar General : Celebrates Grand Opening of its Jackson, Georgia Distribution Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

New Distribution Center Creates More Than 500 New Jobs

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) celebrated the official grand opening of the Company’s 15th distribution center in Jackson, Georgia this morning alongside approximately 1,000 employees, their families and special guests. Dollar General and state and local agencies have invested approximately $85 million in the construction of the new center. Dollar General expects its Jackson distribution center to create more than 500 jobs and to deliver immediate and long-term benefits for the local economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180519005084/en/

Dollar General celebrates the official grand opening of its 15th distribution center in Jackson, Geo ...

Dollar General celebrates the official grand opening of its 15th distribution center in Jackson, Georgia. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our 15th distribution center in Jackson today and to create more than 500 new jobs that will provide long-term career opportunities to the people of middle Georgia,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “This strategically-located distribution center will not only allow Dollar General to contribute to the local economy in Georgia, but it also positions us to further support our store growth strategy throughout the southeast United States. We are grateful for the collaboration from state and local leaders including Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the joint leaders from Butts and Spalding Counties who have been supportive since the project’s inception. We look forward to a positive, longstanding partnership with the community.”

Dollar General first announced its plan to open the Georgia distribution center in May 2016. The company began shipping from the center in fall 2017 and currently, the nearly one-million-square-foot center supports approximately 750 stores in the southeast United States. Between the Jackson distribution center and more than 800 stores in the state, Dollar General proudly employs more than 7,500 people throughout Georgia.

As an extension of Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others and its commitment to literacy and education, today’s festivities also included the announcement of donations to the Butts County School District and the Griffin-Spalding County School System. Each organization received $7,500.

“We are excited that Dollar General chose Georgia to locate their new, state-of-the-art distribution center,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Congratulations to everyone involved with this project. Our interconnected transportation network is the key driver behind Georgia becoming a hub for distribution centers, and I am confident that Dollar General’s strategic location in Jackson will support their growth throughout the southeast.”

“The Dollar General distribution facility has been a tremendous addition to the economic landscape of not only our community, but the entire region,” said Griffin-Spalding Development Authority Chairman Chuck Copeland. “The number of new jobs created by its opening will have a meaningful impact on our area for years to come.”

“Since opening, Dollar General has put people back to work and brought a renewed energy back to our community,” said Bryan Bush, chairman of the Joint Development Authority of Butts and Spalding County. “From their community involvement to their corporate culture, we are excited that Dollar General is a part of the fabric of our community.”

For the Jackson project, Dollar General partnered with Clayco as the project’s official general contractor, Leo A. Daly as the architectural engineering firm and Elan Design as the civil engineering firm.

Dollar General’s 14 additional distribution centers are located in Alachua, Florida; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Bessemer, Alabama; Bethel, Pennsylvania; Fulton, Missouri; Indianola, Mississippi; Janesville, Wisconsin; Jonesville, South Carolina; Lebec, California; Marion, Indiana; San Antonio, Texas; Scottsville, Kentucky; South Boston, Virginia; and Zanesville, Ohio. The company is currently under construction on distribution centers in Longview, Texas and Amsterdam, New York.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at [email protected].

About Dollar General Corporation
Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for over 75 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 14,609 stores in 44 states as of March 2, 2018. In addition to high quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.

Follow Dollar General:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
05/19DOLLAR GENERAL : Celebrates Grand Opening of its Jackson, Georgia Distribution C..
BU
05/19DOLLAR GENERAL : supports local literacy program
AQ
05/18DOLLAR GENERAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18If you work at Dollar Tree, the CEO is making 747 times more than you
AQ
05/17As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers
RE
05/17DOLLAR GENERAL : is holding a job fair today
AQ
05/17DOLLAR GENERAL : sued over lack of accessibility
AQ
05/17DOLLAR GENERAL : Zoning board denies second proposed Dollar General location in ..
AQ
05/17DOLLAR GENERAL : Announces Webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders an..
BU
05/17DOLLAR GENERAL : Announces Webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders an..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : Discount Retailer Continues To Impress 
05/18Dollar General Gets Support For A Sideways Market 
05/16Morgan Stanley selects 30 stocks for a three-year sideways market 
05/16Amazon Prime casts a large shadow in grocery sector 
05/16Death Of Retail Is Premature 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 470 M
EBIT 2019 2 187 M
Net income 2019 1 613 M
Debt 2019 2 669 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 15,95
P/E ratio 2020 14,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 25 960 M
Chart DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Dollar General Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | DG | US2566771059 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd J. Vasos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike M. Calbert Chairman
John W. Garratt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Warren F. Bryant Independent Director
William C. Rhodes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION0.66%25 960
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.76%87 589
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V3.07%42 822
TARGET CORPORATION16.21%40 639
DOLLARAMA INC-5.25%12 687
BURLINGTON STORES INC12.46%9 515
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.