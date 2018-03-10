Dollar Creeps Lower After Jobs Report

By Ira Iosebashvili

The dollar edged lower Friday as investors looked past big job gains in February's U.S. employment report to focus on anemic wage growth.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently down less than 0.1% at 83.84. The measure climbed, then dipped, after jobs data was released Friday morning.

Nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 313,000 last month, stronger than the 205,000 jobs economists were forecasting. While a tighter labor market should produce faster wage growth, wages grew 2.6% in February. The annual wage gain in January was revised down to a 2.8% increase.

Investors said the weaker wage growth numbers undermine the case for the Federal Reserve to raise rates at a faster pace this year, a negative for the dollar, which becomes more attractive to yield-seeking investors when borrowing costs rise.

The dollar dipped at the start of the week as concerns over President Donald Trump's pledge to slap tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum rattled investors. The currency made up most of those losses later in the week, after the White House said key U.S. partners Canada and Mexico would be exempt from the measures.

The WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.1% in the week.

Friday's U.S. data fueled a rally in emerging market currencies. Emerging markets tend to benefit from growth in developed countries but become riskier when global central banks tighten monetary policy.

The dollar fell 0.8% against the Russian ruble to 56.66. It lost 0.3% against the Mexican peso to 18.61, while also falling against other emerging market currencies.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at [email protected]