Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Indexes  >  US Dollar Index       

US DOLLAR INDEX
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead of Budget Showdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:11pm CET
By Daniel Kruger

The U.S. dollar fell Thursday as Congress appeared no closer to resolving a budget impasse that could lead to a government shutdown after Friday.

The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index, which tracks the currency against a basket of 16 others, declined 0.4% to 84.35. The dollar fell broadly, including declines against the euro, yen and British pound.

The government's current funding expires at 12:01 a.m. ET Saturday and investors are watching closely as Congress and President Donald Trump try to negotiate a stopgap spending bill -- the third such measure since December for the fiscal year which started Oct. 1.

The risk of a shutdown "is optically bad" for the dollar, said Shahab Jalinoos, global head of currency strategy at Credit Suisse Group AG. "Investors are also conscious of how high U.S. asset prices are right now."

The decline followed Wednesday's gains in the dollar spurred by Apple Inc.'s announcement that it would make a one-time tax payment of $38 billion to repatriate overseas cash holdings and ramp up its spending in the U.S. The company said the move was the result of recent changes to U.S. tax law, under which companies can pay a one-time tax of 15.5% on overseas cash holdings repatriated to the U.S.

Decisions by other companies to pursue similar plans will also help bolster the U.S. dollar, though they are unlikely to alter the trend of a weakening dollar, Mr. Jalinoos said.

U.S. companies bringing home overseas profits create a demand for the dollar as those companies exchange other currencies for the greenback to make tax payments and use the funds within the U.S.

Write to Daniel Kruger at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR INDEX
07:11p U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead of Budget Showdown
06:58p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Holds On To 26,000, But Stock Market Pressured As Energy S..
05:39p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Holds On To 26,000, But Stock Market Pressured As Energy S..
04:55p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Holds On To 26,000, But Stock Market Under Pressure As Ene..
04:29p METALS : Gold Falls on Interest-Rate Concerns
04:26p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Holds On To 26,000, But Stock Market Under Pressure As Hea..
03:47p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Under Pressure As Rally Takes A Breather
02:45p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Set To Steady, Nasdaq Under Pressure As Stock Market Rally..
02:05p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Set To Steady, Nasdaq Under Pressure As Stock Market Rally..
01:38p MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Looks Likely To Cling To 26,000 Threshold, But Bulls Take ..
More news
Chart US DOLLAR INDEX
Duration : Period :
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.