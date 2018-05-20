Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Dolphin Intégration    ALDOL   FR0004022754

DOLPHIN INTÉGRATION (ALDOL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dolphin Integration : New Dual Port memory compilers in TSMC 40 nm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2018 | 06:45pm CEST

Grenoble, France - May 21, 2018

Dolphin Integration, leader in innovative design solutions for the next generation of energy-efficient System-on-Chips, has announced the launch of its new Dual Port RAM compiler 'ERA' in TSMC 40 nm. This cost-effective RAM compiler creates memories maximizing battery life whilst reducing silicon area. Capable of generating instances ranging from 64 bits to 288 kbits, it also features a new ultra-low leakage stand-by 'NAP' mode, allowing a leakage reduction of up to 35% compared to standard stand-by modes with a single clock cycle wake-up time. WIPE, a new feature available as an add-on, allows the reset of the memory in only 5 clock cycles.

The ERA Dual-Port memory compiler is available in Single or Dual Rail with high density, low power, low leakage optimization, in TSMC 40 nm uLP or uLPeF. Power switches can be embedded as an option.

The ERA memory compilers are available for evaluation on your private 'MyDolphin' portal.

The ERA architecture has already been silicon proven in TSMC 55 nm and migrated to the TSMC 40 nm technology node. The following views are available:

  • Simulation (Verilog)
  • layout (GDSII)
  • footprint (LEF)
  • timing/power (Liberty)
  • MBIST (Tessent) models

Access to the evaluation of the ERA Dual-Port memory compiler in TSMC 40 nm

Disclaimer

Dolphin Integration SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2018 16:44:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOLPHIN INTÉGRATION
06:45pDOLPHIN INTEGRATION : New Dual Port memory compilers in TSMC 40 nm
PU
05/14DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : joins the RISC-V Foundation
PU
05/04DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : eWBM selects Dolphin Integration's Single port SRAM and th..
PU
04/09DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : announces the increase of its sales turnover at the closin..
PU
04/09DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : augments the TSMC IP Ecosystem at 40 nm ULP eFlash with ne..
PU
02/15DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : reports on the corporate situation following the general a..
PU
2017DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : announce their semester results on september 30, 2017
PU
2017BREAKTHROUGH INNOVATION FOR TSMC 180 : Up to 30% savings in silicon area with th..
PU
2017DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : Energy management is at the heart of the new generation of..
PU
2017DOLPHIN INTEGRATION : Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor Co., Ltd. licenses Dolphin ..
PU
More news
Chart DOLPHIN INTÉGRATION
Duration : Period :
Dolphin Intégration Technical Analysis Chart | ALDOL | FR0004022754 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DOLPHIN INTÉGRATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Dupont Chief Executive Officer
Michel Depeyrot Chairman & Head-Investor Relations
Agnès Venet Director, Director-Administration & Finance
Gilles Depeyrot Director & Chief Technology Officer
Jean-François Pollet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOLPHIN INTÉGRATION-14.87%0
INTEL CORPORATION18.74%255 415
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 637
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.02%150 369
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.61%108 004
BROADCOM INC-6.79%98 355
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.