Dolphin Integration : New release of our innovative IDE for the RISC-V ecosystem

Grenoble, France - July 24, 2018
Embedded software development is one of the major focuses to work on in order to reduce Time-to-Market of microcontroller based products. To this end, the need for a complete and integrated development environment is crucial. Indeed, an industrial solution with ready-to-use and configurable MCU subsystems, together with advanced debug features, enables to facilitate and accelerate each software development phases.
After providing in free download its innovative IDE supporting the RISC-V microcontrollers, Dolphin Integration announces today the availability of its new release: SmartVison™ 2.4.0
This new release is enhanced thanks to new innovative features and the support of more RISC-V ISA extensions:
-
Support of the 'F' instruction set extension for single precision floating point registers and operations
-
New stack-unwinding tool in the debug toolbox to speed-up application program debug by giving access to program execution stack frames
-
Several new pre-defined MCU subsystems based on the RV32 Tornado both in simulation and emulation for reducing application development time and for easily use RISC-V peripherals
-
FreeRTOS support for RV32 Tornado to debug efficiently RTOS-based applications
-
New intuitive wizard for the creation of RISC-V subsystem projects and the generation of RTL configuration files
Moreover, a beta version of the virtual debug for RV32 Tornado is now available. It allows co-simulation of the RTL code along the C application software for instruction-level debug with the possibility to visualize the complete design signals, design registers and the program variables
As a reminder, SmartVison™ IDE is an open environment allowing the design of complete subsystems based on processor cores and peripherals. Its use for application software development and debug is two-fold:
-
In simulation: thanks to sub-system modelling, including peripherals and memories, with power consumption estimation
-
On-chip: combined with an In-Circuit Emulator (ICE), BIRD™, and an USB adapter named S-Link
Free download of our innovative IDE SmartVision™
For more information, contact us at [email protected]
Disclaimer
Dolphin Integration SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 15:07:08 UTC