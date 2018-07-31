Dominion Hosting : DHH announces the semester results (H1 2018) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +23% growth in H1 2018 (3,1M EUR) vs H1 2017 (2,5M EUR)

Milan, 31 July 2018. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrantsIT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces the semester results (H1 2018) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group.

H1-2018 H1-2017 △ DELTA TOPHOST 756.218,00 626.689,00 +21% DHH Slovenia 745.293,00 734.131,00 +2% DHH Croatia 1.066.943,00 955.692,00 +12% DHH Serbia 74.981,00 54.263,00 +38% DHH Italia* 368.769,00 115.542,00 n/a DHH Switzerland* 114.697,00 56.953,00 n/a TOTAL 3.126.900,00 2.543.270,00 +23%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

* Note: For the DHH Italia and DHH Switzerland, the booking for 2017 is related only to the months of the acquisition (May and June). Therefore, the data is not comparable.

H1-2018 H1-2017 △ DELTA ITALY* 1.124.986,00 742.231,00 +52% SLOVENIA 745.293,00 734.131,00 +2% CROATIA 1.066.943,00 955.692,00 +12% SERBIA 74.981,00 54.263,00 +38% SWITZERLAND* 114.697,00 56.953,00 n/a TOTAL 3.126.900,00 2.543.270,00 +23%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +23% growth in H1 2018 (3,1M EUR) vs H1 2017 (2,5M EUR).

Q2-2018 Q2-2017 △ DELTA TOPHOST 348.761,00 303.200,00 +15% DHH Slovenia 342.014,00 350.806,00 -3% DHH Croatia 517.254,00 492.496,00 +5% DHH Serbia 35.703,00 23.446,00 +52% DHH Italia* 168.577,00 115.542,00 n/a DHH Switzerland* 56.441.00 56.953,00 n/a TOTAL 1.468.750,00 1.342.443,00 +9%

Source: management accounts, unaudited

Negative quarterly (Q2 2018 vs Q2 2017) result concerning DHH Slovenia (-3%) emerges due to the increased company's focus on services with higher margins, which led to the drop in domain registration levels (-17%) and other ancillary services (-28%), while the core business reported a positive growth trend - shared hosting services (+3%) and dedicated hosting services (+8%).

The official financial statements related to the first six months of the year 2018 will be released after their approval by the Board of Directors of the company (ref. September 26, 2018).

