News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dominion Hosting : DHH announces the semester results (H1 2018) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

07/31/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +23% growth in H1 2018 (3,1M EUR) vs H1 2017 (2,5M EUR)

Milan, 31 July 2018. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrantsIT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces the semester results (H1 2018) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group.

H1-2018

H1-2017

DELTA

TOPHOST

756.218,00 626.689,00 +21%

DHH Slovenia

745.293,00

734.131,00

+2%

DHH Croatia

1.066.943,00

955.692,00

+12%

DHH Serbia

74.981,00

54.263,00

+38%

DHH Italia*

368.769,00

115.542,00

n/a

DHH Switzerland*

114.697,00

56.953,00

n/a

TOTAL

3.126.900,00 2.543.270,00

+23%

Source: management accounts, unaudited
* Note: For the DHH Italia and DHH Switzerland, the booking for 2017 is related only to the months of the acquisition (May and June). Therefore, the data is not comparable.

H1-2018

H1-2017

DELTA

ITALY*

1.124.986,00

742.231,00

+52%

SLOVENIA

745.293,00

734.131,00

+2%

CROATIA

1.066.943,00

955.692,00

+12%

SERBIA

74.981,00

54.263,00

+38%

SWITZERLAND*

114.697,00

56.953,00

n/a

TOTAL

3.126.900,00

2.543.270,00

+23%

Source: management accounts, unaudited
* Note: For the DHH Italia and DHH Switzerland, the booking for 2017 is related only to the months of the acquisition (May and June). Therefore, the data is not comparable.

DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +23% growth in H1 2018 (3,1M EUR) vs H1 2017 (2,5M EUR).

Q2-2018

Q2-2017

DELTA

TOPHOST

348.761,00

303.200,00

+15%

DHH Slovenia

342.014,00

350.806,00

-3%

DHH Croatia

517.254,00

492.496,00

+5%

DHH Serbia

35.703,00

23.446,00

+52%

DHH Italia*

168.577,00

115.542,00

n/a

DHH Switzerland*

56.441.00

56.953,00

n/a

TOTAL

1.468.750,00

1.342.443,00

+9%

Source: management accounts, unaudited
* Note: For the DHH Italia and DHH Switzerland, the booking for 2017 is related only to the months of the acquisition (May and June). Therefore, the data is not comparable.

Negative quarterly (Q2 2018 vs Q2 2017) result concerning DHH Slovenia (-3%) emerges due to the increased company's focus on services with higher margins, which led to the drop in domain registration levels (-17%) and other ancillary services (-28%), while the core business reported a positive growth trend - shared hosting services (+3%) and dedicated hosting services (+8%).

The official financial statements related to the first six months of the year 2018 will be released after their approval by the Board of Directors of the company (ref. September 26, 2018).

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS RELEASE

Disclaimer

DHH - Dominion Hosting Holding S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:11:40 UTC
