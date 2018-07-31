Dominion Hosting : DHH announces the semester results (H1 2018) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group

Consolidated gross sales recorded a +23% growth in H1 2018 (3,1M EUR) vs H1 2017 (2,5M EUR)
Milan, 31 July 2018. DHH S.p.A. ('DHH') (DHH.MI | WDHH21.MI) (ISIN shares IT0005203622 | ISIN warrantsIT0005203689), a tech company whose mission is to create the 'Internet Platform of the Emerging markets of Europe,' announces the semester results (H1 2018) related to gross sales in the different companies of the group.
|
|
H1-2018
|
H1-2017
|
△ DELTA
|
TOPHOST
|
756.218,00
|
626.689,00
|
+21%
|
DHH Slovenia
|
745.293,00
|
734.131,00
|
+2%
|
DHH Croatia
|
1.066.943,00
|
955.692,00
|
+12%
|
DHH Serbia
|
74.981,00
|
54.263,00
|
+38%
|
DHH Italia*
|
368.769,00
|
115.542,00
|
n/a
|
DHH Switzerland*
|
114.697,00
|
56.953,00
|
n/a
|
TOTAL
|
3.126.900,00
|
2.543.270,00
|
+23%
Source: management accounts, unaudited
* Note: For the DHH Italia and DHH Switzerland, the booking for 2017 is related only to the months of the acquisition (May and June). Therefore, the data is not comparable.
|
|
H1-2018
|
H1-2017
|
△ DELTA
|
ITALY*
|
1.124.986,00
|
742.231,00
|
+52%
|
SLOVENIA
|
745.293,00
|
734.131,00
|
+2%
|
CROATIA
|
1.066.943,00
|
955.692,00
|
+12%
|
SERBIA
|
74.981,00
|
54.263,00
|
+38%
|
SWITZERLAND*
|
114.697,00
|
56.953,00
|
n/a
|
TOTAL
|
3.126.900,00
|
2.543.270,00
|
+23%
Source: management accounts, unaudited
* Note: For the DHH Italia and DHH Switzerland, the booking for 2017 is related only to the months of the acquisition (May and June). Therefore, the data is not comparable.
DHH's consolidated gross sales recorded a +23% growth in H1 2018 (3,1M EUR) vs H1 2017 (2,5M EUR).
|
|
Q2-2018
|
Q2-2017
|
△ DELTA
|
TOPHOST
|
348.761,00
|
303.200,00
|
+15%
|
DHH Slovenia
|
342.014,00
|
350.806,00
|
-3%
|
DHH Croatia
|
517.254,00
|
492.496,00
|
+5%
|
DHH Serbia
|
35.703,00
|
23.446,00
|
+52%
|
DHH Italia*
|
168.577,00
|
115.542,00
|
n/a
|
DHH Switzerland*
|
56.441.00
|
56.953,00
|
n/a
|
TOTAL
|
1.468.750,00
|
1.342.443,00
|
+9%
Source: management accounts, unaudited
* Note: For the DHH Italia and DHH Switzerland, the booking for 2017 is related only to the months of the acquisition (May and June). Therefore, the data is not comparable.
Negative quarterly (Q2 2018 vs Q2 2017) result concerning DHH Slovenia (-3%) emerges due to the increased company's focus on services with higher margins, which led to the drop in domain registration levels (-17%) and other ancillary services (-28%), while the core business reported a positive growth trend - shared hosting services (+3%) and dedicated hosting services (+8%).
The official financial statements related to the first six months of the year 2018 will be released after their approval by the Board of Directors of the company (ref. September 26, 2018).
